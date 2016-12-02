Healthier health insurance, cutting-edge radiology and new issue on the street

click to enlarge
InHealth new issue on stands now!
Former EWU professor Larry Kraft, 91, is one of six local athletes profiled in the new issue of InHealth illustrating a workout/life balance.
Six local athletes-who-work share the secrets
of balancing a career and fitness.
Healthier Health Insurance
In spite of all the political fretting about health insurance, NPR reports
that the number of Americans who report they are struggling to pay medical bills has "plummeted" — down by 22 percent in the last five years.
In Washington State, the health plan exchange is "thriving" according to a report by the Wakely Consulting Group
. Each Dec. 1, state law requires a formal update on the health of the Washington Health Plan Exchange. This year's report showed the exchange has attracted more insurers, creating more competition and stabilizing rates. "We hope our experience informs federal discussions as we transition to a new administration seeking to repeal the ACA,” says the Exchange's CEO Pam MacEwan in a press release.
The Spokane Shriners Hospital opens a new radiology suite Friday.
On the Down Low
The Shriners Hospital for Children in Spokane
is cutting the ribbon today on a new radiology suite
, with equipment designed to dramatically lower the dosage of radiation children receive from imaging. Shriner's new imaging system, unique in Washington state, can decrease radiation exposure by as much as 85 percent over the course of treatment.