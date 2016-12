THIS WEEKEND IN MUSIC: Wreck the Halls with Bret Michaels, Kyle Gass Band, Wild Child and more

click to enlarge Bret Michaels is here to wreck your halls.

Anyone trying to get into that Christmas spirit should check out tonight's show at the Big Dipper. The music venue is hosting a Pre-Holiday Get Down celebration with the help of local funky/blues acts. The all-ages show is $7 at the door and starts at 7:30 pm.Of course you associatewith Christmas ... except probably not. Oh well, Michaels (sans the rest of Poison) comes through the Spokane Arena Saturday with a large crew of '80s hair metal acts for Wreck the Halls. The show includesall for $39 or $59. But that's the price you pay for a little nostalgia. Check out our interview with RATT drummer Bobby Blotzer right here . And for those looking for even more sweet '80s nostalgia, this week's cover story has plenty more where that came from. Jeremy McComb's Christmas Extravaganza kicks off for its seventh installment this Saturday at Post Falls' Nashville North, of which country singer McComb is a part owner. The evening features a bunch of Nashville songwriters including, who's written songs for Thomas Rhett and Trace Adkins, along with a few other surprise guests and Nashville North local favorite. The show, which starts at 6 pm, is $10 and proceeds go to the Post Falls Food Bank.The KGB is coming! The, that is. Monday, the one-half of Tenacious D that you're less likely to recognize comes to the Big Dipper along with his California cohorts for a night of lunacy and ridiculousness. The show begins at 7:30 pm and is $15 the day of. Openers includeand. Be sure to read our interview with the singer-songwriter right here.