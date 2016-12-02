THIS WEEKEND IN MUSIC: Wreck the Halls with Bret Michaels, Kyle Gass Band, Wild Child and more

FRIDAY Anyone trying to get into that Christmas spirit should check out tonight's show at the Big Dipper. The music venue is hosting a Pre-Holiday Get Down celebration with the help of local funky/blues acts Cattywomp, Ragtag Romantics and Dionysus and the Revelry. The all-ages show is $7 at the door and starts at 7:30 pm.
SATURDAY
Of course you associate Bret Michaels with Christmas ... except probably not. Oh well, Michaels (sans the rest of Poison) comes through the Spokane Arena Saturday with a large crew of '80s hair metal acts for Wreck the Halls. The show includes RATT, Dokken, L.A. Guns, Warrant and Jack Russell's Great White all for $39 or $59. But that's the price you pay for a little nostalgia. Check out our interview with RATT drummer Bobby Blotzer right here. And for those looking for even more sweet '80s nostalgia, this week's cover story has plenty more where that came from.
Jeremy McComb's Christmas Extravaganza kicks off for its seventh installment this Saturday at Post Falls' Nashville North, of which country singer McComb is a part owner. The evening features a bunch of Nashville songwriters including Rick Huckaby, who's written songs for Thomas Rhett and Trace Adkins, along with a few other surprise guests and Nashville North local favorite Luke Jaxon. The show, which starts at 6 pm, is $10 and proceeds go to the Post Falls Food Bank.
MONDAY The KGB is coming! The Kyle Gass Band, that is. Monday, the one-half of Tenacious D that you're less likely to recognize comes to the Big Dipper along with his California cohorts for a night of lunacy and ridiculousness. The show begins at 7:30 pm and is $15 the day of. Openers include Hey! is For Horses and Supervillain. Be sure to read our interview with the singer-songwriter right here.