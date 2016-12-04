THIS WEEK: RALLY, Santaland Diaries, East Sherman release party and more
Posted
By Dan Nailen
on Sun, Dec 4, 2016 at 1:00 PM
click to enlarge
Local rockers East Sherman celebrate a new EP this week.
The holiday season is in full swing, with just a few weeks to go before Christmas, so peruse our event listings and Staff Picks for all kinds of ways to keep the kids and visiting relatives entertained. And go ahead and pick out something nice for yourself, too.
Here are some highlights of the week ahead:
Monday, Dec. 5
LIVE BANDS | Bow before the power of the D! Well, half of Tenacious D, anyway, as the incredibly talented and hysterically funny Kyle Gass brings his Kyle Gass Band to the Big Dipper. Read Inlander music editor Laura Johnson's interview with Gass here, and give his band a listen as they cover Steely Dan:
Tuesday, Dec. 6
COMMUNITY | The creative minds with local arts organization Terrain quickly saw a local need to safely express and unite to share some of the emotional responses to this year's election, and the result is RALLY, an impromptu, community-driven art show opening tonight.
THEATER | David Sedaris' The Santaland Diaries is up there with A Christmas Story for gloriously funny holiday fare, and the Kenworthy in Moscow is hosting Moscow Art Theatre (Too)'s production this weekend.
SPORTS & OUTDOORS | The Spokane Chiefs' annual Teddy Bear Toss means you get a chance to throw things on the ice without being ejected from the arena, and some kids get some awesome gifts they otherwise wouldn't have. Win-win.
Saturday, Dec. 10
WORDS | The Spokane Storytelling League delves into Christmas Stories at the South Hill Library.