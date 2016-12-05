Bloglander

Monday, December 5, 2016

Arts & Culture

Adopt a local family for the holidays and give back to the community

Posted By on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 11:28 AM


Most of us look forward to the holidays — time spent with loved ones, gift exchanges and religious celebrations. Yet, many families in our community also view the holidays as an incredibly stressful time as they struggle to make ends meet while trying to provide holiday joy for those they love. These families need help to make their children’s wishes come true, as well as their own. If you feel grateful for your own blessings this season, consider helping provide hope and joy to other families through the following programs:

click to enlarge ywca-adopt-a-family-holiday-wish-list-program.png
YWCA Adopt-a-Family Holiday Giving Program
This holiday giving program supports women, children and families that have been affected by domestic violence and abuse. Each mother and her children provide a list of items needed/wanted for the holidays, as well as some details about the situation the mother is in and details about her and her children’s lives. Individuals or organizations can choose to sponsor one or more of the families' wish lists. For more information, contact program coordinator Melanie Wilson, at [email protected]

christmas_wish_logo.jpg
Christmas Wish
Started by 92.9 ZZU’s Ken Hopkins and Dave Sposito in 1995, this program seeks to help local families in need around the holidays. You can buy a raffle ticket, donate new toys or buy a paper ornament; all gifts directly support Christmas Wish and help a family in the community have a brighter and more hopeful Christmas.


Tree of Sharing
click to enlarge slide5.jpg
This long-time annual program provides gifts for children and families who may not be able to receive gifts otherwise. Pick up a gift request tag at River Park Square, Spokane Valley Mall or Northtown Mall. Each tag lists the age, gender and needs of the particular child and the deadline for returning the gift (this Sunday, Dec. 11!). For those financially unable to adopt a whole family, this is a way to make a difference in a family’s Christmas that will bring joy and laughter to the children provided for.
click to enlarge db33ed1185e4751cc44610599916162f_fhnu.png
Project Hope
This program of the Spokane County Jail Ministries seeks to provide gifts and bibles to families with children who visit the jail at Christmastime to see family members serving time there. You can adopt a family and buy the children gifts, with the option to deliver items in person to the family, or donate cash so that someone else can buy and deliver gifts. The program is a way to provide gifts to children who may have one or both primary caregivers in the jail, not able to be home with their loved ones for the holidays.
