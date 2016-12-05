Guns N' Roses schedules show at The Gorge for September 3, 2017
Posted
By Dan Nailen
on Mon, Dec 5, 2016 at 12:11 PM
click to enlarge
The current version of Guns N' Roses revolves around Duff McKagan, Axl Rose and Slash (center three)
Among the least predictable success stories in the music biz this year was the reunion (of sorts) of Guns N' Roses for the Coachella music festival and a slew of stadium dates across the U.S. and South America.
Billed as the "Not In This Lifetime..." tour, the reunion of volatile lead singer Axl Rose with guitarist Slash and bass player Duff McKagan proved both a critical and commercial winner, which was surprising given the bad blood between the old bandmates and Rose's (apparently former) propensity for showing up hours late for shows. The fact that founding guitarist Izzy Stradlin wasn't involved at all, and original drummer Steven Adler was just an occasional guest for a song or two, didn't damper enthusiasm for hearing old chestnuts like "Welcome to the Jungle," "Mr. Brownstone" and "You Could Be Mine" delivered by three-fifths of one of the great rock bands of the late '80s/early '90s.
The tour proved so successful, in fact, that the band added a slew of European dates and some more American shows for 2017, including a gig at The Gorge in Washington on September 3, 2017. Tickets for the show go on sale this Saturday at 10 am. Early access to tickets is possible for people who join the band's fan club, Nightrain; $45 and $85 levels come with a variety of perks, t-shirts and assorted trinkets as well as the ability to buy four tickets before the public on-sale Saturday. The presale is going already.
Tickets for the public start at $90 for general admission, with seats and pit passes to the front of the stage going for $250 and up. They are available through Ticketmaster right here.