On December 9, give back to the community with $10 Schweitzer tickets

click to enlarge
-
Schweitzer's 2015 Community Day
This Friday,
hit the slopes on Schweitzer for only $10 for an all-day pass. No, it's not a scam, it's Schweitzer's annual "Community Day," where the resort gives back to the community by offering tickets for a lower price,
and then donating all profits from the day to local charities.
Schweitzer donates 100 percent of the revenue to local non-profits Bonner Partners in Care Clinic
(BPICC) and Community Cancer Services
(CCS). BPICC has served the uninsured population in Bonner County since 2003, providing basic health care, prescription services, and more; CCS provides information and emotional and financial support to members of the Sandpoint community affected by cancer. Schweitzer has been able to donate over $149,717 to these non-profits; a lot of money knowing many people struggle with health care in the area.
Community Day is meant to be cheap, with low ticket prices drawing in more skiers and snowboarders (including those who may not usually be able to afford the prices.) For $10 you can spend a day enjoying yourself, knowing you gave back to the community— and even if you don't ski, you can purchase a ticket online and choose the organization
you'd like to donate to. Tickets will also be on sale directly from the organizations' outlets and across Schweitzer on Dec. 9, with all proceeds made on the mountain being split evenly between the two organizations. On-mountain ticket sales begin at 8:30am and lifts are open 9 am to 3:30 pm.