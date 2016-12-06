Bloglander

Tuesday, December 6, 2016

News

Pentagon's cover-up, Baumgartner's amendment plan and morning headlines

Posted By on Tue, Dec 6, 2016 at 9:13 AM


ON INLANDER.COM

ARTS & CULTURE: Here are some ways you can help local families during the holidays.

MUSIC: Guns N' Roses has scheduled a show at The Gorge for September 3, 3017.

IN OTHER NEWS

Michael Baumgartner
  • Michael Baumgartner
Changing the rules
The state legislature has for years failed to meet its obligation to fully fund public schools as mandated by the state supreme court's McCleary decision. So what's the solution? According to state Sen. Michael Baumgartner, lawmakers should amend the state constitution to rewrite the parts that formed the basis for the court's ruling, instead of following it as currently written. (Spokesman-Review)

Skipping school
A 5-year-old girl somehow walked away from school at Sheridan Elementary, undetected by staff before an STA bus driver picked her up and brought her to police. Spokane Public Schools says security measures have been put in place to ensure it doesn't happen again. (KHQ)

Tax increase
Spokane county commissioners approved a 1-percent property tax increase yesterday in a 2-1 vote. Though that revenue typically would be used for road improvements, commissioners instead funneled it into the county's general fund to balance the budget. (Spokesman-Review)

Burying the evidence
The Pentagon requested a study to figure out how to become more efficient, but when the final report identified $125 billion in bureaucratic waste, Pentagon leaders tried to hide the results — until the Washington Post found them.

Spreading the truth
Donald Trump met yesterday with a former Democratic presidential candidate who won the popular vote and lost the election — not Hillary Clinton, but Al Gore. Gore says they had a "lengthy and very productive session."
