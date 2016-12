click to enlarge

What you should get people who already have everything (and other ideas for everyone else on your list)Spokane County commissioners quietly voted to temporarily ban new outdoor weed farms. Why the secrecy?We decided to resurrect an old blog series where staffers recommend various forms of entertainment, libations and tomfoolery. This week, allow us to rave about what we've been watching Weather forecasters are predictingto hit Spokane starting Thursday afternoon through Friday. ( KREM • A Spokane woman will spend five years in jail after she wasthousands of pieces of mail. (• Theis making "through buy-outs and layoffs. Last year around this time, thecut 15 staffers. (• "I just wanted to do some good and went about it the wrong way," Edgar Maddison Welch, the man who, tells areporter in the first interview since his arrest. "The intel on this wasn't 100 percent."The 28-year-old says he went to investigate a fake news story that Hillary Clinton was somehow linked to a child sex slave ring operating out of the pizzeria. Read the rest of his answers here . (