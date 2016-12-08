Bloglander

Thursday, December 8, 2016

News

Gift Guide, outdoor pot farm ban, pizzagate guy talks and other headlines

Posted By on Thu, Dec 8, 2016 at 9:12 AM


GIFT GUIDE: What you should get people who already have everything (and other ideas for everyone else on your list)

click to enlarge my-oh-myweed.jpg
NEWS: Spokane County commissioners quietly voted to temporarily ban new outdoor weed farms. Why the secrecy?

What We've Been...
We decided to resurrect an old blog series where staffers recommend various forms of entertainment, libations and tomfoolery. This week, allow us to rave about what we've been watching.

IN OTHER NEWS:

Weather forecasters are predicting one to two inches of snow to hit Spokane starting Thursday afternoon through Friday. (KREM)

• A Spokane woman will spend five years in jail after she was caught stealing thousands of pieces of mail. (Spokesman-Review)

• The Seattle Times is making "significant reductions" to its staff through buy-outs and layoffs. Last year around this time, the Times cut 15 staffers. (The Stranger)

• "I just wanted to do some good and went about it the wrong way," Edgar Maddison Welch, the man who fired a gun inside a Washington D.C. pizza joint, tells a New York Times reporter in the first interview since his arrest. "The intel on this wasn't 100 percent."

The 28-year-old says he went to investigate a fake news story that Hillary Clinton was somehow linked to a child sex slave ring operating out of the pizzeria. Read the rest of his answers here. (New York Times)
Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

