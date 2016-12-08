Gift Guide, outdoor pot farm ban, pizzagate guy talks and other headlines

ON INLANDER.COM
• GIFT GUIDE:
What you should get people who already have everything
(and other ideas for everyone else
on your list)
• NEWS:
Spokane County commissioners quietly voted
to temporarily ban new outdoor weed farms. Why the secrecy?
• What We've Been...
We decided to resurrect an old blog series where staffers recommend various forms of entertainment, libations and tomfoolery. This week, allow us to rave about what we've been watching
.
IN OTHER NEWS:
•
Weather forecasters are predicting one to two inches of snow
to hit Spokane starting Thursday afternoon through Friday. (KREM
)
• A Spokane woman will spend five years in jail after she was caught stealing
thousands of pieces of mail. (Spokesman-Review
)
• The Seattle Times
is making "significant reductions" to its staff
through buy-outs and layoffs. Last year around this time, the Times
cut 15 staffers. (The Stranger
)
• "I just wanted to do some good and went about it the wrong way," Edgar Maddison Welch, the man who fired a gun inside a Washington D.C. pizza joint
, tells a New York Times
reporter in the first interview since his arrest. "The intel on this wasn't 100 percent."
The 28-year-old says he went to investigate a fake news story that Hillary Clinton was somehow linked to a child sex slave ring operating out of the pizzeria. Read the rest of his answers here
. (New York Times
)