Some idiot took a Walmart truck on a high-speed chase and our local TV news knew how to handle it

This morning, some dude who was apparently smart enough to work a big-rig transmission but dumb enough to think he could get away with stealing a Walmart semi-truck inside Spokane city limits went on rampage throughout the city
, with police in his wake.
He then crashed the truck, full of the sort of goods you can get at rock-bottom prices at Walmart, but not before running over a car, hitting a home and putting a whole lot of lives in danger. Then, he ran from the police, leading to a school lockdown throughout a large portion of the city.
It was a mess. And thankfully the dipshit was apprehended and no one was hurt.
But there was some good that came out of this mess, and that is this video produced by KHQ, Spokane's NBC affiliate.
You know something's up when the foreboding bass leads us into a shot of a seemingly uneventful intersection. But then — holy shit — there's the Walmart semi truck in question, caught in a freeze frame as it takes a too-wide turn at an intersection and whips around in the lane as the guitar of Satan himself jackhammers up through the pavement on its way up from hell and the drums of Thor tell us that — in case you haven't noticed — this is nefarious business.
If you're not slam-dancing too hard at this point, you can see the Blues Brothers level of police cruisers in pursuit. It gets a little hard to see the truck, but he's out there. Yeah, he's out there, all right, driving like a madman and probably playing this very soundtrack in the cab of that illicitly acquired merchandise delivery vehicle.