CAT FRIDAY: Our exclusive guide to gifts for the cats and cat people you know

It wouldn't be the holidays without Cat Friday's annual list
of top gifts ideas for all of you out there looking to find something super original and cute for the feline fans on your list, and their respective companions.
, 2013
, 2014
, 2015
.) Chances are, they already own a lot
of cat stuff. You don't want to gift them an awkward duplicate item, or something that was viral, like, last year. Enter yours truly, the Inlander's
resident cat lady here to help you out.
Neko Atsume keychain plushies
Cocoa and the rest of the Neko plush each come in different poses.
It's pretty much a given that any cat person you know has downloaded and collected every single regular and "special" neko
in this addicting-ly cute Japanese mobile game
. (Sadly, I lost my own Cat Book records when switching phones, and with only a few more specials to go!) Anyhow, imagine my surprise and delight to recently discover that the game has gained enough of a foothold in the states that one can now find all sorts of accessories and collectibles to add to your IRL neko collection. Obviously Amazon and Ebay are the easiest places to look, especially for Neko Atsume
gear that's perhaps not sold yet by many U.S. retailers. I've yet to see the smiley neko's likenesses anywhere locally.) Prices on Amazon
for the little keychain-sized plushies average around $15. Having already purchased one for someone on my shopping list, I can promise they are adorable in person, standing about 5 inches high, and featuring the utmost attention to detail.
Cat wine
Feel less guilty about your wine habits and drink with your cat.
Your cat people pals probably heard all about this weirdly real product — it really is
(nonalcoholic) wine for cats — but most of them probably were hesitant to try it since their Picky McPickerson cat usually won't go for things that don't reek of meat or fish paté. That's why you should be the thoughtful, cool person who gets them and their cat a classy collection of vino to enjoy together during their next night in. Cat lovers can rest assured that this product is completely pet friendly
(for dogs, too), made from beet juice and catnip (grapes are not good for cat or dogs
, duh!). Order directly from the product maker's site, Apollo Peak
, and don't forget a corresponding human-friendly bottle for Mr. Fluffypants' owner. Varietals including Pinot Meow, Catbernet, White Kittendel and Moscato range from $5-$13, depending on size.
Anything from the Modcloth "Cat Fashion" category
Feline fashion is far from frumpy these days.
Every gal with a penchant for retro-influenced, classy clothing knows about Modcloth
, and chances are, so do all my fellow cat ladies. The popular online fashion retailer is the
place to go for the most stylish fashion pieces that pay homage to the loves of our lives: cats. With cat-themed designs
on everything from leggings and tees to tights and shoes, you can probably even ask the cat lady you're shopping for to share her Modcloth favorites list — it probably includes everything with cats on it in the store's inventory. If you're a little less sure of what she already has hanging in her closet, a gift card may feel like a thoughtless gift (we promise it's not), but she'll be able to pick out something in the purr-fect size and style.
The Lion in the Living Room: How Cats Tamed Us and Took Over the World
click to enlarge
You'll obviously read this cuddled up with your own little lion.
Most cat people have what seems like an infinite knowledge on their beloved species, but there's no doubt they'd love to learn more. This new book
by Abigail Tucker offers a well-researched history into cats' fascinating domestication, and features insights from a range of experts; breeders, animal rights activists, scientists and more. While offering a wealth of information about humans' infatuation with cats, the book also objectively examines some of the more negative elements that cats' domestication has brought with it, like bird species' high mortality rates due to cats' predatory nature.
The Lion in the Living Room
has so far received rave reviews, including this comment from the Seattle Times
: "[Tucker] is an engaging writer and a sucker for the felines...her brief, lighthearted book takes us on a fascinating journey...Will this book change your opinion on cats? Probably not. Will you enjoy reading it? Absolutely, particularly with your own tiny lion close by."
Meow-y Catmas!