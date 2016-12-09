McMorris Rodgers to the cabinet? Walmart truck joyride and morning headlines

ON INLANDER.COM
• NEWS:
Some dingus
took a Walmart semi-truck on a joyride
around Spokane. He didn't get far.
• NEWS:
The legislature gave Spokane $300,000 to fight property crime
(thanks, in part, to Inlander reporting
). How will they spend it?
• TATTOOS AND SKULLS
: Local artist Anji Marth scribbles on humans and skulls
. She's also got an art show
that runs through Jan. 6.
IN OTHER NEWS:
• A new report says Washington's charter school law
is among the best in the nation. (Spokesman-Review
)
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers
• Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers
is expected to be tapped as Donald Trump's interior secretary
. And, in a press release this morning, Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart announced his intention to run for her vacated 5th District seat. (New York Times
)
• Heroin and opioid-related deaths
have surpassed gun homicides for the first time ever. (Washington Post
) Related
: The Inlander
wrote about an 18-year-old girl whose father scrambled to get her help when it seemed none was available.
• John Glenn, the first man to orbit the Earth
in 1962, died. He was 95. (Associated Press
)
• President Barack Obama will release the results of a "full review" of cyberattacks during this year's election
. The Obama administration has blamed the attacks on Russia. (Politico
)