Friday, December 9, 2016

News

McMorris Rodgers to the cabinet? Walmart truck joyride and morning headlines

Posted By on Fri, Dec 9, 2016 at 9:51 AM


NEWS: Some dingus took a Walmart semi-truck on a joyride around Spokane. He didn't get far.

NEWS: The legislature gave Spokane $300,000 to fight property crime (thanks, in part, to Inlander reporting). How will they spend it?

TATTOOS AND SKULLS: Local artist Anji Marth scribbles on humans and skulls. She's also got an art show that runs through Jan. 6.

IN OTHER NEWS:

• A new report says Washington's charter school law is among the best in the nation. (Spokesman-Review)

Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers
  • Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers
Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers is expected to be tapped as Donald Trump's interior secretary. And, in a press release this morning, Spokane City Council President Ben Stuckart announced his intention to run for her vacated 5th District seat. (New York Times)

Heroin and opioid-related deaths have surpassed gun homicides for the first time ever. (Washington Post) Related: The Inlander wrote about an 18-year-old girl whose father scrambled to get her help when it seemed none was available.

• John Glenn, the first man to orbit the Earth in 1962, died. He was 95. (Associated Press)

• President Barack Obama will release the results of a "full review" of cyberattacks during this year's election. The Obama administration has blamed the attacks on Russia. (Politico)
