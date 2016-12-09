THIS WEEKEND IN MUSIC: The Sweeplings, Nightmare Before Christmas and more

FRIDAY
Armed with a brand-new Christmas EP, Winter's Call, the Sweeplings (Spokane singer-songwriter Cami Bradley’s act) come to Vessel Coffee Roasters tonight for an intimate Christmas performance that will show off some of their favorite holiday songs. Over the past few years, Bradley has continued to work her magic on the rest of the country. After placing sixth on America's Got Talent in 2013, Bradley joined up with Alabama native Whitney Dean to create a powerhouse folk-pop duo. Tonight's show is sold out, but for those with tickets the show starts at 7:30 pm.
If you like seeing yourself on film, local math rockers Flannel Math Animal are recording a live concert video at the Big Dipper tonight starting at 8 pm. By choosing to be a part of the audience included on the video you'll also receive the concert video for free via email. Local singer-songwriter Andy Rumsey opens the set.
No, Jack from Tim Burton's classic The Nightmare Before Christmas won't be on hand, but this weekend marks the kickoff of the Nightmare Before Christmas music event at the Pin! Shows start Friday and run Saturday as well as next Friday and Saturday and include a ton of local acts along with national touring groups like Seeker and Idaho's own The Ongoing Concept. Check here for the whole monstrous lineup. Buy an entire two-weekend pass for $30, or pay $13 at the door per show. Tonight's kickoff begins at 6 pm.
SUNDAY
If it seems like America’s obsession with butts is somewhat new (thank you, Nicki Minaj and Kim Kardashian), remember that KC and the Sunshine Band have been talking about the backside since the mid-1970s — well over a decade before even Sir Mix-a-Lot had his say. The funky Miami act came to prominence thanks to their disco tunes like “That’s the Way (I Like It),” "Get Down Tonight," "Boogie Shoes" and of course "(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty.” All of these songs are still as danceable as ever, which is why the act, led by frontman Harry Wayne Casey, is out on tour this year bringing the happy, nostalgic vibes to their fans. They stop at Northern Quest Resort & Casino Sunday night for a 7:30 pm show and tickets start at $55.