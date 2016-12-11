THIS WEEK: Itchy sweaters, Bob Saget, Holidaze fun and a dude named Russ
By Dan Nailen
on Sun, Dec 11, 2016 at 1:00 PM
Itchy Kitty headlines the Itchy Christmas Sweater Party at the Big Dipper this week.
Are you in holiday hyperdrive yet? It only picks up steam from here, so better take some time for yourself or get out and about with some friends. Might I suggest using our extensive event listings and Staff Picks as your guide?
Here's a look at some of the highlights of the week ahead:
Monday, Dec. 12
HEALTH & WELLNESS | Consider some non-holiday soul-strengthening to start your work by taking a Beginner Tai Chi class at the Souls Center. All levels welcome, and you can pay by the class or the month.
Tuesday, Dec. 13
VISUAL ARTS | Adult coloring books are all the rage, as you'll see in an upcoming issue. Get in on the action with Adult Coloring: Christmas Fun at the South Hill Library.
FILM | The Garland Theater's Totally Tubular Tuesday dive into holiday films continues with the some-say-creepy, some-say-classic Polar Express. Here's a reminder of what it's all about:
Wednesday, Dec. 14
LIVE BANDS | If you heard Russ was coming to headline a show at Knitting Factory and thought to yourself, "Who?", well, you're not alone. So I looked the young rapper up, and found this video:
Thursday, Dec. 15
BENEFIT | Local hero Myles Kennedy is headlining a benefit show at The Bing for Future Song, a group dedicated to sharing the power of music with Spokane youth. He'll be joined by some serious talent. And you'll want to read our story about Spokane natives-done-good in the music world before you go.
LIVE BANDS | It's an Itchy Sweater Christmas Party at The Big Dipper, featuring local tunes courtesy of Itchy Kitty, Dark White Light, The Hallows and Lucky Chase.
Friday, Dec. 16
COMEDY | The Blue Door Theatre's annual holiday show is a must-see, so get to Season's Greetings on this final night.
COMEDY | Bob Saget brings his gloriously filthy mind to the Spokane Comedy Club Friday and Saturday. Watch for an interview in the new issue of the Inlander.
Saturday, Dec. 17
THEATER | You have two chances on Saturday to catch the Cirque Dreams Holidaze show, an aerial celebration of the season that will blow your mind.