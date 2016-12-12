Monday, December 12, 2016
Boeing's Iran deal, McMorris Rodgers' future and the week's weather forecast
Posted
By Jacob H. Fries
on Mon, Dec 12, 2016 at 8:25 AM
ELSEWHERE
• Iran is buying $16.6 billion in planes from Boeing
click to enlarge
It's the biggest deal
Iran has made with an American company since 1979 and is one of the most visible benefits arising from the controversial nuclear agreement.
• Seahawks get crushed
click to enlarge
-
Sunday featured one of Russell Wilson's worst performances.
Seattle falls to the Green Bay Packers after Russell Wilson tosses five interceptions
.
• Speaking of sports stadiums, State Rep. Matt Shea thinks you should be able to bring guns to the games
With support from a couple of colleagues, Shea pre-filed a bill that would allow guns at Seahawks and Mariners games, enabling anyone with a concealed license to carry their firearms inside public stadiums. (KXLY
) Of course, the bill is unlikely to become law in Washington, but that didn't prevent the internet from rolling its eyes
.
• New life at the old outlet mall in Post Falls
Five businesses — 59 Escape Adventures, Ace Industrial call center, Riverstone Apparel, Special Needs Recreation costumes and Woodshop Specialties — have opened the area. (CdA Press
) And more are on the way.
• It's going to get really cold this week
