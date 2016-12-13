Bloglander

Tuesday, December 13, 2016

For Fun!

Ho, ho, holy cow, Santa visits Avista Stadium Tuesday and Thursday

Posted By on Tue, Dec 13, 2016 at 10:03 AM

click to enlarge 15541185_10154982959871264_416083018945484521_n.jpg

For some people, today marks just 11 more shopping days until Christmas.

For others, myself included, today marks 61 days until the opening of baseball's spring training. (Yes, I'm a total  baseball dork. Sue me).

The combination of those two factors makes Santa's visits this week to Avista Stadium, home to the Spokane Indians, all the more exciting.

From 4-6 pm both today and Thursday, Santa will drop by and hardball fans and their kids can get their picture taken with the fat jolly guy — he was probably a third baseman in his younger days — for free, as well as with OTTO the team mascot, Doris the Spokanasaurus and Recycleman.

There will be free hot chocolate and candy canes to enjoy while you wait, as well as 20 percent off everything in the team store and some deals on tickets for the 2017 season.
Tags: ,

Speaking of For Fun!

