Morning news: Trump meets with Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador ... and Kanye West?

NEWS: A WSU professor's sleep research
looks to decrease the use of opioid painkillers
You get an 'incomplete'
An audit of teacher evaluations in Idaho from the 2014-15 school year found that 99 percent of teachers failed to complete the evaluations
or completed them inaccurately. Now, Idaho's State Board of Education is figuring out what to do about it, and Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra may call for a change in state law. (Idaho Education News
)
Jury deliberating in triple homicide case
The fate of Roy Murry, who is on trial for killing three people in Colbert last year, is in the hands of a jury
after closing arguments in the trial ended Monday. (KREM)
For a good cause
The money Spokane receives from tickets given to people speeding in school zones will be used for more police officers and sidewalk improvements
, the city council voted last night. (Spokesman-Review
)
Horror in Aleppo
Syrian government forces are taking control of Aleppo
, a northern Syrian city, and are reportedly systematically executing people on the streets, including women and children. (USA Today
)
Joining Trump
Idaho Rep. Raul Labrador met with Donald Trump yesterday
, then hinted to reporters that he may have a role in the Trump administration. (Spokesman-Review
)
Rick Perry, who
once said he wanted to eliminate the Department of Energy, appears to be the next Secretary of Energy
in Trump's administration. Rex Tillerson, CEO of Exxon Mobil with ties to Vladimir Putin, will be the Secretary of State
if confirmed.
Will Kanye West play any role in a Trump administration? West walked into Trump Tower
this morning to meet with Trump and, according to Trump, they talked about "life." Watch Trump's strange interaction with reporters below: