Spokane surgeon's death to be featured on Crime Watch Daily

The investigation into the death of Spokane VA surgeon John Marshall
will be featured on today's episode of Crime Watch Daily
with Chris Hansen.
It's been more than 10 months since police found Marshall's body on the north bank of the Spokane River, just west of the Monroe Street Bridge. The medical examiner has ruled his death an accident, and the Spokane Police have suspended the investigation. They could reopen the case if new evidence comes to light, but they are no longer chasing leads.
Meanwhile, Suzan Marshall and her two kids are left without answers.
"There's pain and treachery," Suzan Marshall told the Inlander
in April. "Did someone do this to him? And how did he get into the water? Finding closure and acceptance is that much more difficult."
The episode is set to air today at noon
on Fox (channel 28).