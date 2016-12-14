Bloglander

Archives | RSS

Wednesday, December 14, 2016

News

Blessings Under the Bridge hosts 10th annual winter event for local homeless

Posted By on Wed, Dec 14, 2016 at 3:41 PM


click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
This Saturday, Dec. 17 — complete with festive decorations and holiday cheer — local nonprofit Blessings Under the Bridge is hosting its 10th annual winter event, providing a hot meal and other services to homeless and low-income community members.

Blessings Under the Bridge (BUTB) has been a Spokane staple since it began as a small act of charity by its founders Jessica and Mike Kovac in 2007. They provide services weekly under the I-90 overpass at Fourth Avenue and McClellan Street, but this annual event draws in much larger crowds, last year serving more than 1,000 people.

The 2016 event, from noon to 3 pm, offers hot food and drinks, clothes and other services (including flu shots) thanks to the support of numerous local businesses and sponsors.

Volunteer positions filled up quickly and no more volunteers are needed, but you can still donate in the days leading up to the event. Donations can be made at any of BUTB's drop-off locations; the list of items needed and more information about the event are available here.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More by Haylee Millikan

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Gaiser Conservatory Holiday Lights

Gaiser Conservatory Holiday Lights @ Manito Park

Through Dec. 18

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Latest in Bloglander

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (145)

Music (32)

Arts & Culture (28)

For Fun! (20)

Sports (13)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2016 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation