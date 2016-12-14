Blessings Under the Bridge hosts 10th annual winter event for local homeless

click to enlarge
This Saturday, Dec. 17 — complete with festive decorations and holiday cheer — local nonprofit Blessings Under the Bridge
is hosting its 10th annual winter event
, providing a hot meal and other services to homeless and low-income community members.
Blessings Under the Bridge
(BUTB) has been a Spokane staple since it began as a small act of charity by its founders Jessica and Mike Kovac in 2007. They provide services weekly under the I-90 overpass at Fourth Avenue and McClellan Street, but this annual event draws in much larger crowds, last year serving more than 1,000 people.
The 2016 event, from noon to 3 pm, offers hot food and drinks, clothes and other services (including flu shots) thanks to the support of numerous local businesses and sponsors.
Volunteer positions filled up quickly and no more volunteers are needed, but you can still donate in the days leading up to the event. Donations can be made at any of BUTB's drop-off locations
; the list of items needed and more information about the event are available here
.