Sing loud for all to hear — the Bartlett's third local Christmas EP is here

The wait is over, Bartlett Christmas - Volume Three
dropped this morning. Yes, the Bartlett music venue continues its fun tradition of asking local bands to record original or traditional Christmas songs for a special holiday album.
This year's installment features the following local indie/pop/folk/rock acts:
Folkinception ft. The Holy Broke
Lavoy
Jenny Anne Mannan
Violet Catastrophe
Prairie War
Mini Murders
Curran Long
The tunes explore heartbreak and also true happiness. Nothing is too syrupy or over-the-top (unlike far too many holiday tunes). The songs are occasionally funny and feel real and lived in, and best of all, very Pacific Northwest. Curran Long's cover of "I'll Be Home For Christmas," which closes out the seven-song EP, may even bring tears to your eyes.
Last year, we chatted with a bunch of local musicians and songwriters to find out what it's like to write a brand new Christmas song. Here's what they had to say.
Also, check out the first and second volumes of Bartlett Christmas tunes right here.
And for this year's Bartlett Christmas tunes, click below:
Catch these songs and a whole bunch more this weekend at the Bartlett Christmas Special.
The year's CD release party event has expanded to two nights of holiday cheer, with a different lineup for each concert. Friday features Mama Doll, Mini Murders, Curran Long, Lavoy and Violet Catastrophe, while Saturday night's lineup is Lavoy, Curran Long, Windoe, Water Monster and Jenny Anne Mannan. Each night costs $8, or $10 at the door, and starts at 8 pm.