Bloglander

Archives | RSS

  |  

Wednesday, December 14, 2016

Music

Sing loud for all to hear — the Bartlett's third local Christmas EP is here

Posted By on Wed, Dec 14, 2016 at 3:15 PM


The wait is over, Bartlett Christmas - Volume Three dropped this morning. Yes, the Bartlett music venue continues its fun tradition of asking local bands to record original or traditional Christmas songs for a special holiday album.

This year's installment features the following local indie/pop/folk/rock acts:
Folkinception ft. The Holy Broke
Lavoy
Jenny Anne Mannan
Violet Catastrophe
Prairie War
Mini Murders
Curran Long

The tunes explore heartbreak and also true happiness. Nothing is too syrupy or over-the-top (unlike far too many holiday tunes). The songs are occasionally funny and feel real and lived in, and best of all, very Pacific Northwest. Curran Long's cover of "I'll Be Home For Christmas," which closes out the seven-song EP, may even bring tears to your eyes.

Last year, we chatted with a bunch of local musicians and songwriters to find out what it's like to write a brand new Christmas song. Here's what they had to say.

Also, check out the first and second volumes of Bartlett Christmas tunes right here.

And for this year's Bartlett Christmas tunes, click below:

Catch these songs and a whole bunch more this weekend at the Bartlett Christmas Special.
The year's CD release party event has expanded to two nights of holiday cheer, with a different lineup for each concert. Friday features Mama Doll, Mini Murders, Curran Long, Lavoy and Violet Catastrophe, while Saturday night's lineup is Lavoy, Curran Long, Windoe, Water Monster and Jenny Anne Mannan. Each night costs $8, or $10 at the door, and starts at 8 pm.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , ,

Speaking of...

More by Laura Johnson

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Winter Glow Spectacular

Winter Glow Spectacular @ Spokane County Fair & Expo Center

Through Dec. 23 and Through Dec. 30

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Latest in Bloglander

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (145)

Music (32)

Arts & Culture (28)

For Fun! (20)

Sports (13)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2016 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation