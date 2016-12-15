Bloglander

Archives | RSS

  |  

Thursday, December 15, 2016

News

Murry convicted, a big-o healthcare guide, mental health money and more headlines

Posted By on Thu, Dec 15, 2016 at 10:06 AM


ON INLANDER.COM

HEALTHCARE: Everything you need to know about the always-changing healthcare industry.

NEWS: The election that could have been. Four local elected officials jumped — a bit too soon — at the news of Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers' possible cabinet position. Here's what we're missing after Donald Trump went in another direction for Interior Secretary.

IN OTHER NEWS

• It took a Spokane jury 10 hours to convict Roy H. Murry of triple homicide. The anti-government Iraq War vet was accused of killing three members of his estranged wife's family and burning down the house to cover his crime. Murry was convicted despite a lack of much direct evidence linking him to the crime, such as a murder weapon. (Spokesman-Review)

• Help may be on the way for Washington state's dire mental health system. Gov. Jay Inslee wants to pump $300 million into the system, which includes funding for more state and privately contacted beds and additional mental health workers. (Seattle Times)

• Washington state's unemployment rate is down to 5.3 percent — the lowest it's been since the Great Recession. The state saw a net gain of about 3,600 jobs since October. The national unemployment rate is 4.6 percent, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

• If you don't have time to read Ta-Nehisi Coates' most recent essay on America's first black president and what's to come next (you definitely should), consider watching this animated video made from snippets of their conversation where the outgoing president talks about race in America, the power of a family's love and Jell-o molds:

  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of News

More by Mitch Ryals

  • Big Dreams

  • Big Dreams

    This local kid, whose goal is to play in the NBA, will never stop asking questions
    • by Mitch Ryals
    • Dec 15, 2016
  • Repeal and Replace?

  • Repeal and Replace?

    How will the safety net fare under President Trump?
    • by Mitch Ryals
    • Dec 15, 2016
  • Snap Judgments

  • Snap Judgments

    How a justice reform effort to empty the jail and relieve a backlogged system got off track, and what that means for low-level offenders
    • by Mitch Ryals
    • Dec 15, 2016
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science

Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through Jan. 6

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Latest in Bloglander

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (145)

Music (31)

Arts & Culture (28)

For Fun! (21)

Sports (13)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2016 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation