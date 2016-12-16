Sheriff Knezovich blasts suggestion that he shares blame for Spokane County's high property crime rate

click to enlarge Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich objects strongly to the suggestion that he can be blamed for Spokane County's high property crime rate.

Early last week, state Sen. Michael Baumgartner and Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich were clearly on the same team.On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Knezovich testified in front of the Senate Law and Justice Committee about the depth of the region's struggle with property crime. In the spring , Baumgartner had read theexpose on the region's sky-high propertyand managed to help obtain $300,000 in money for local law enforcement to battle the problem But when media reports came out suggesting that President-elect Donald Trump was considering Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers as the new Secretary of the Interior, the two men both announced interest in replacing her as 5th District representative.And so, for the few days before Trump passed over McMorris Rodgers for Rep. Ryan Zinke of Montana, Knezovich and Baumgartner were competing for the same job."A lot of times these things become very awkward because you end up running against people you work with who you like," Knezovich said, at first. "Mike and I have always gotten along."Knezovich noted that Baumgartner supported the bill the sheriff pushed that would have made it harder for a decision to fire an officer or deputy to be overturned if they lied or broke the law.ut Baumgartner didn't hold back on the criticism of Knezovich.The senator had nice things to say about Knezovich, but also unspooled a litany of critiques: He pointed out that Knezovich hadn't succeeded in getting his police accountability bill through the legislature."I liked the bill, but Ozzie was unable to build much of a coalition behind the bill," Baumgartner says. "He just doesn’t have much experience in actually building a coalition to turn ideas into actual laws."He suggested that Knezovich hasn't been battle-tested in a tough election. He noted that Knezovich has been pushing for a new jail for years, but has never been able to gather enough support for a tax increase to make it happen.And then he hit a really sore spot. In recent years, the Spokane metropolitan statistical area — which includes Spokane, Pendand Stevens counties — had the highest level of property crime in the nation.Baumgartner suggested that Knezovich's record, perhaps, could be partially blamed."That raises legitimate concerns about effectiveness here on the ground," Baumgartner says. "The buck has to stop somewhere with some of those issues. Ozzie has overseen an alarming level of property crime."To put it mildly, Knezovich didn't appreciate that suggestion. The sheriff may not be the sort of guy who throws the first punch, but if he feels attacked, he tends to come back swinging "I’m surprised that Mike is trying to sling mud like this, especially when he doesn’t know the facts," Knezovich says. He points his finger back at Baumgartner's record."The state of Washington is the lowest state in the nation as part of officers per capita," Knezovich says. "For [Baumgartner] to sit there and say it’s the sheriff’s problem? ... Right back at you Mike."And from this perspective, Knezovich argues that the $300,000 Baumgartner helped get Spokane to fight property crime is pretty thin gruel."That’s not sustainable. All that was was election-year grandstanding. What have you done, Mike, to help with property crime?" Knezovich asks.Not only did Knezovich run down his list of reasons why he thought Baumgartner was wrong over the phone Sunday evening, he walked over to theMonday afternoon armed with a collection of graphs and stats to drive home his argument.Knezovich's case: With thehe was facing and the resources he had, he managed to work miracles.

"Law enforcement is severely underfunded, especially in Spokane County," Knezovich says. "We've had almost a decade with 34 less staff than any other sheriff has had. I’ve still managed to keep property crime down... I don’t have a magic tax wand. I have to live within what I am given."

