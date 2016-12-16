Star Wars, Avista rate hike denied, untested rape kits & more headlines

ON INLANDER.COM
Experts call for more transparency and accountability in the use of law enforcement confidential informants.
• STAR WARS
: Rogue One
comes out today. And let's face it, you can read this review (and it's not that long, so you probably should), but you're going to see it anyway. Better get your tickets now.
• MUSIC
: Another Spokane vinyl shop? Mike Roberts hopes to carve out a niche for himself with the 150-square-foot space on Northwest Boulevard.
IN OTHER NEWS
•
Anthony Garver, the man whose escape from a psychiatric hospital
on the west side launched a two-day manhunt in Spokane County, was sentenced to two years in prison
for a probation violation. Garver was accused of murder in Snohomish County in 2013, but was found incompetent to stand trial and was committed to Western State Hospital. (Olympian
)
• Idaho Gov. Butch Otter
is in the running to be Donald Trump's Secretary of Agriculture. (Idaho Statesman
)
• A Mount Vernon police officer is in "very critical" condition
after being shot in the head last night. The 61-year-old officer has not been identified, and three suspects have been arrested. (Seattle Times
)
• For years, 6,000 white cardboard boxes containing evidence of sexual assaults
have sat untouched
by Washington State Patrol Crime Lab analysts. But now thanks to about $3.5 million in state money and federal grants, law enforcement is (slowly) making a dent in the backlog. (Seattle Times
)
• Avista will not raise your electric or natural gas rates
next year, according to a decision by the Utilities and Transportation Commission. (KXLY
)
• The Seahawks defeated the L.A. Rams to clinch the NCF West
last night. But don't get too excited. (Seattle Times
)