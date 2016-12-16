Bloglander

Archives | RSS

  |  

Friday, December 16, 2016

Music

THIS WEEKEND IN MUSIC: Christmas concerts get blue, nightmarish and special

Posted By on Fri, Dec 16, 2016 at 2:47 PM


FRIDAY ONLY
You have only a few more chances to catch Ragtag Romantics live in Spokane before they head out on a five-month national tour in February. Tonight, the soulful ska band, named an Inlander Band to Watch earlier this year, takes over the nYne stage before the usual club music starts up later in the evening. The show begins at 8 pm and is $5 at the door.

Krist Krueger isn’t known for his creative song titles. Instead, each of his Yardsss works, or case studies, focuses on building off of electronic ideas. Consider the one-man show’s recent EP titled 333; the two songs on the disc are called “3331” and “3332.” His other albums also follow that numbered structure. While the aurally stunning tunes are supposed to make you think (Krueger is inspired by modern composer John Cage, after all), it’s also OK to just let the vibrant, mostly instrumental layers wash over you. Tonight, the Chicago/Portland-based artist comes to the Observatory to share the audio-visual and multidisciplinary show he’s calling “Parablesss [in three parts].” The show starts at 8 pm and is $5 at the door.

Sammy Eubanks once again hosts the Blue Christmas special at the Knitting Factory. As always, the bluesy singer-songwriter is bringing in his friends in to help him celebrate and this year's lineup includes Spokane Dan and the Blues Blazers, Biscuit Blues Revue and Ben Klein. The 7 pm show is free, but only open to those 21 and up.

FRIDAY-SATURDAY
This is the final weekend of the
click to enlarge 15055721_547310918801245_8659235797885693277_n.jpg
 Nightmare Before Christmas music event at the Pin!, which strives to make Christmas loud. Shows start Friday and conclude Saturday and include a ton of local metal and rock acts along with national touring groups, including Idaho's the Ongoing Concept. Check here for the whole monstrous lineup. If you don't already have an event pass, pay $13 at the door per show. Tonight's concert begins at 6 pm.

Continuing its enjoyable tradition of asking local bands to record original or classic Christmas songs, the Bartlett has released a new compilation and hosts an accompanying Christmas special this weekend. Friday's festive show features Mama Doll, Mini Murders, Curran Long, Lavoy and Violet Catastrophe, while Saturday night's lineup is Lavoy, Curran Long, Windoe, Water Monster and Jenny Anne Mannan. Both shows begin at 8 pm and are $10 at the door. Check out the new album below:

  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , ,

Speaking of...

More by Laura Johnson

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
Winter Glow Spectacular

Winter Glow Spectacular @ Spokane County Fair & Expo Center

Through Dec. 23 and Through Dec. 30

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Latest in Bloglander

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (147)

Music (31)

Arts & Culture (28)

For Fun! (20)

What's Up? (13)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2016 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation