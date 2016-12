THIS WEEKEND IN MUSIC: Christmas concerts get blue, nightmarish and special

<a href="http://yardsss.bandcamp.com/album/333">333 by Yardsss</a>

You have only a few more chances to catch Ragtag Romantics live in Spokane before they head out on a five-month national tour in February. Tonight, the soulful ska band, named anBand to Watch earlier this year, takes over the nYne stage before the usual club music starts up later in the evening. The show begins at 8 pm and is $5 at the door.Krist Krueger isn’t known for his creative song titles. Instead, each of his Yardsss works, or case studies, focuses on building off of electronic ideas. Consider the one-man show’s recent EP titled; the two songs on the disc are called “3331” and “3332.” His other albums also follow that numbered structure. While the aurally stunning tunes are supposed to make you think (Krueger is inspired by modern composer John Cage, after all), it’s also OK to just let the vibrant, mostly instrumental layers wash over you. Tonight, the Chicago/Portland-based artist comes to the Observatory to share the audio-visual and multidisciplinary show he’s calling “Parablesss [in three parts].” The show starts at 8 pm and is $5 at the door.

Sammy Eubanks once again hosts the Blue Christmas special at the Knitting Factory. As always, the bluesy singer-songwriter is bringing in his friends in to help him celebrate and this year's lineup includesThe 7 pm show is free, but only open to those 21 and up.This is the final weekend of theNightmare Before Christmas music event at the Pin!, which strives to make Christmas loud. Shows start Friday and conclude Saturday and include a ton of local metal and rock acts along with national touring groups, including Idaho's. Check here for the whole monstrous lineup. If you don't already have an event pass, pay $13 at the door per show. Tonight's concert begins at 6 pm.Continuing its enjoyable tradition of asking local bands to record original or classic Christmas songs, the Bartlett has released a new compilation and hosts an accompanying Christmas special this weekend. Friday's festive show features, while Saturday night's lineup is L. Both shows begin at 8 pm and are $10 at the door. Check out the new album below: