THIS WEEKEND IN MUSIC: Christmas concerts get blue, nightmarish and special

FRIDAY ONLY
You have only a few more chances to catch Ragtag Romantics
live in Spokane before they head out on a five-month national tour in February. Tonight, the soulful ska band, named an Inlander
Band to Watch earlier this year, takes over the nYne stage before the usual club music starts up later in the evening. The show begins at 8 pm and is $5 at the door.
Krist Krueger isn’t known for his creative song titles. Instead, each of his Yardsss
works, or case studies, focuses on building off of electronic ideas. Consider the one-man show’s recent EP titled 333
; the two songs on the disc are called “3331” and “3332.” His other albums also follow that numbered structure. While the aurally stunning tunes are supposed to make you think (Krueger is inspired by modern composer John Cage, after all), it’s also OK to just let the vibrant, mostly instrumental layers wash over you. Tonight, the Chicago/Portland-based artist comes to the Observatory to share the audio-visual and multidisciplinary show he’s calling “Parablesss [in three parts].” The show starts at 8 pm and is $5 at the door.
Sammy Eubanks
once again hosts the Blue Christmas special at the Knitting Factory. As always, the bluesy singer-songwriter is bringing in his friends in to help him celebrate and this year's lineup includes Spokane Dan and the Blues Blazers, Biscuit Blues Revue and Ben Klein.
The 7 pm show is free, but only open to those 21 and up.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY
This is the final weekend of the
click to enlarge
Nightmare Before Christmas music event at the Pin!, which strives to make Christmas loud. Shows start Friday and conclude Saturday and include a ton of local metal and rock acts along with national touring groups, including Idaho's the Ongoing Concept
. Check here
for the whole monstrous lineup. If you don't already have an event pass, pay $13 at the door per show. Tonight's concert begins at 6 pm.
Continuing its enjoyable tradition
of asking local bands to record original or classic Christmas songs, the Bartlett has released a new compilation and hosts an accompanying Christmas special this weekend. Friday's festive show features Mama Doll, Mini Murders, Curran Long, Lavoy and Violet Catastrophe
, while Saturday night's lineup is Lavoy, Curran Long, Windoe, Water Monster and Jenny Anne Mannan
. Both shows begin at 8 pm and are $10 at the door. Check out the new album below: