Bloglander

Archives | RSS

Sunday, December 18, 2016

What's Up?

THIS WEEK: Christmas flicks, jingle jams and assorted wintry wonders

Posted By on Sun, Dec 18, 2016 at 1:00 PM

click to enlarge Elf screens at the Garland on Tuesday, and Christmas Vacation hits the big screen there on Thursday.
  • Elf screens at the Garland on Tuesday, and Christmas Vacation hits the big screen there on Thursday.

No doubt your world is a little different this week. Maybe you're done with finals. Maybe you have relatives coming to town. Maybe your kids are out of school and you find yourself needing to entertain them for the next few weeks. Whatever the case, check out our Event Listings and Staff Picks for some great options.

Here are some highlights of the week ahead:

Monday, Dec. 19

LIVE BANDS | What could be better than a little metal at the holidays? Not bloody much! Void Omnia headline a gig at The Observatory, and will be joined by Seven Chains and Askevault. Read our story about Void Omnia here, and be ready to work out some of your holiday aggression.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

FILM | It's the last week of the Garland's special holiday film series, this week screening the modern classic Elf. You know you love this flick:

LIVE BANDS | The Pin! hosts ye olde Jingle Jam, featuring Celly Cel, Young Gully and more hip-hop heroes of the season.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

ETC | How about something for the whole family, like a St. John's Cathedral tour? It's a majestic building, and all dressed up for Christmas.

Thursday, Dec. 22

FILM | Join the Inlander at the Garland Theater for the latest edition of Suds & Cinema, this time featuring Chevy Chase riding sleds, lighting Xmas lights and generally making an ass of himself like only he can in Christmas Vacation. There's tasty Rainier beverages and much mirth to be had. Here's a look:

Friday, Dec. 23

COMMUNITY | Two days before Christmas? Seems like a good time to check out the Winter Glow Spectacular out at the Spokane County Fair and Expo Center.

Saturday, Dec. 24

THEATER | If you're not avoiding the public and getting ready for the fat man to roll down your chimney, head to The Bing for It's a Wonderful Life: A Radio Play, for a cool new version of the Frank Capra film classic.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , ,

Speaking of What's Up?

More by Dan Nailen

  • For Your Consideration

  • For Your Consideration

    Alejandro Escovedo's scorching new tunes, otherworldly laughs and striking war novel
    • by Dan Nailen
    • Dec 15, 2016
  • You (sort of) Know this Guy

  • You (sort of) Know this Guy

    Comedian Bob Saget revels in both family and filth
    • by Dan Nailen
    • Dec 15, 2016
  • Getting High

  • Getting High

    Schweitzer's new Sky House takes skiers to the top of the mountain
    • by Dan Nailen
    • Dec 15, 2016
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat
Gaiser Conservatory Holiday Lights

Gaiser Conservatory Holiday Lights @ Manito Park

Through Dec. 18

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Latest in Bloglander

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (146)

Music (31)

Arts & Culture (28)

For Fun! (20)

What's Up? (12)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2016 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation