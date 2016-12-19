Bloglander

Monday, December 19, 2016

Trump, the Electoral College, Gonzaga basketball and other news to start your week

Posted By on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 9:19 AM


• COMMENT: People find solace from post-election blues on Facebook's "Pantsuit Nation," and through local events and marches

• CRIME: Sheriff Knezovich blasts suggestion that he shares blame for Spokane County's high property crime rate

• KIDS: Parents call for Spokane Public Schools to address Trump-inspired bullying

• THIS WEEK: Christmas flicks, jingle jams and assorted wintry wonders


• The Electoral College convenes today
Electors are set to make it official, formally electing Donald Trump president. Protests are expected at state capitals around the country, though their impact will be limited.

• A bipartisan push to investigate Russian hacking grows
A group of senators, including John McCain and Chuck Schumer, are leading the effort. Trump's aides continue to be dismissive of foreign interference.

• Rathdrum appoints only female police chief in the state of Idaho
Tomi McLean, a 22-year veteran of the department, takes over Jan. 1. (CdA Press)
• Gonzaga remains unbeaten after wild second half against Tennessee
The eighth-ranked Zags are now 11-0. Next up: the South Dakota Coyotes come to town on Wednesday.

