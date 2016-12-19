Monday, December 19, 2016
Trump, the Electoral College, Gonzaga basketball and other news to start your week
By Jacob H. Fries
on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 9:19 AM
ON INLANDER.COM
• COMMENT: People find solace from post-election blues on Facebook's "Pantsuit Nation," and through local events and marches
• CRIME: Sheriff Knezovich blasts suggestion that he shares blame for Spokane County's high property crime rate
• KIDS: Parents call for Spokane Public Schools to address Trump-inspired bullying
• THIS WEEK: Christmas flicks, jingle jams and assorted wintry wonders
ELSEWHERE
• The Electoral College convenes today
Electors are set to make it official
, formally electing Donald Trump president. Protests are expected at state capitals around the country, though their impact will be limited.
• A bipartisan push to investigate Russian hacking grows
A group of senators, including John McCain and Chuck Schumer, are leading the effort. Trump's aides continue to be dismissive of foreign interference
.
• Rathdrum appoints only female police chief in the state of Idaho
Tomi McLean, a 22-year veteran of the department, takes over Jan. 1. (CdA Press
)
click to enlarge
• Gonzaga remains unbeaten after wild second half against Tennessee
The eighth-ranked Zags are now 11-0
. Next up: the South Dakota Coyotes come to town on Wednesday.
