Bloglander

Archives | RSS

Monday, December 19, 2016

For Fun!

Where to dine, how to help others if you're spending the holidays alone

Posted By and on Mon, Dec 19, 2016 at 3:40 PM

click to enlarge santa-claus-with-laptop.jpg

Some in the community may find themselves alone this holiday season, for a host of reasons: those who are homeless, orphaned, widowed, or financially unable to travel, those who don't want to spend the season with their family, or those who are voluntarily trying the holidays unaccompanied. Alone, you'll often find yourself dealing with the difficult task of figuring out what to do when everyone else, it may seem, has plans. The following suggestions offer some solutions to make the holidays a little brighter to those flying solo:

Places to eat a holiday meal
Scratch Restaurant, in downtown Spokane, is open on Christmas Eve from 4-7 pm. Reservations are highly suggested.

click to enlarge clinkerdagger_holidayhours_2016_hourssign.jpg
Clinkerdagger, a classic locale for special events, is open Christmas Eve from 11 am-2:30 pm and 4-9 pm, and on Christmas from 12-8 pm. Reservations fill up quickly during the holidays.

Safari Room Fresh Bar & Grill at the Davenport Tower is open every day 6 am to close, including Christmas Eve and Christmas.

Places to volunteer
Volunteers of America offers special volunteer opportunities for the holidays, including a two-hour shift wrapping donated gifts and the chance to contribute a dish to a holiday meal. More information and items to donate are available on their website.

Union Gospel Mission needs all the help they can get this winter and is asking for short-term volunteers to serve meals to the hungry. Contact Laurie at 532-3809 to find out how you can get involved.

The City Gate needs extra volunteers to serve meals on Christmas. Contact them to fill out an application.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: , , , , ,

Speaking of...

More by Emily Goodell

More by Haylee Millikan

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Winter Glow Spectacular

Winter Glow Spectacular @ Spokane County Fair & Expo Center

Through Dec. 23 and Through Dec. 30

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Latest in Bloglander

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (146)

Music (32)

Arts & Culture (27)

For Fun! (20)

What's Up? (12)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2016 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation