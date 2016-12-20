Bloglander

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Arts & Culture / News

Modern Theater Spokane to close this week, Coeur d'Alene stage remains open

Posted By on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 10:18 AM

click to enlarge 10436104_858238104213104_641102839491229390_n.jpg

A little more than two years after Interplayers Theatre — having long faced financial struggles— merged with Coeur d'Alene's Lake City Playhouse to become the Modern Theater, the nonprofit theater's downtown Spokane stage is closing at the culmination of 2016. The last night for the Modern Spokane is this Saturday, Dec. 24, featuring the final show for its current production, All is Calm.

News of the theater's closure was shared in an announcement on the Modern Spokane's Facebook page Monday morning:

click to enlarge screen_shot_2016-12-20_at_9.44.07_am.png

As the above post mentions, the Modern Theater's Coeur d'Alene stage is set to remain open. The next show there, however, isn't opening until June; a production of Titanic.

In the comments of the above Facebook announcement, it was noted that season ticket holders will be contacted after Jan. 1.

Before Interplayers and Lake City Playhouse merged to become the Modern, Interplayers' building lease had been renegotiated with owner and downtown real estate developer Gerry Dicker of GVD Commercial Properties, who also owns the Bing Crosby Theater, the Montvale Hotel and the Montvale Event Center adjacent to the hotel. At the time, Interplayers was struggling financially, making an announcement that its 2013-14 season would be contingent on raising $150,000. The theater only managed to raise about half that, and things remained uncertain until the merger with Lake City.

Its not clear yet what building owner Dicker plans to do with the 250-seat theater moving forward.
