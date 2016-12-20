Bloglander

Tuesday, December 20, 2016

Trump passes Electoral College, sloppy roads=crashes and morning headlines

Posted By on Tue, Dec 20, 2016 at 9:00 AM


ON INLANDER.COM

NEWS: A WSU study suggests drivers would pay more for biofuel

FOR FUN!: Where to eat or help others if you're spending the holidays alone

IN OTHER NEWS

click to enlarge trump.jpg
It all went as planned
If there was ever any coordinated effort among Electoral College voters to keep Donald Trump out of the white house, it failed Monday. Trump won more than the 270 votes needed to secure the presidency. But in Washington, four electors did cast their votes for people other than Hillary Clinton. (Seattle Times)

The snow is turning into slush
For all of us who were asking for temperatures above freezing for once, this is what we get: Sloppy roads and chaos. Already this morning, there have been multiple crashes in Spokane Valley, multiple crashes on U.S. Highway 195 and one crash on Interstate 90, according to the Washington State Patrol. (Spokesman-Review)

Child abuse
A Spokane gang member is charged second-degree assault for allegedly beating and choking his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter, who was left with two broken arms and two broken legs. (Spokesman-Review)

Terrorist attack in Berlin
A tractor-trailor plowed through a Christmas market in Berlin yesterday, killing 12 people and injuring many others. German officials are calling it a terrorist attack.

Russian ambassador assassinated
Russia's ambassador to Turkey was shot and killed on camera by a Turkish policeman, who was attempting to disrupt efforts between the two countries to repair ties.
