Spokane's scandals, King County sheriff accused of rape and morning headlines

• Suds and Cinema: Join us tonight for beer, ice cream and a theater filled with the jolliest bunch of assholes this side of the nuthouse. HA!
IN OTHER NEWS
• Frustrated lawmakers in North Carolina failed to repeal the controversial "bathroom bill" Wednesday. House Bill 2, as it's known, requires in part that transgender people use the public bathroom assigned to the gender on their birth certificate. The law brought lawsuits, protests and economic boycotts including the cancellation of college sporting events and PayPal halting its plans to expand in the state. Ringo Starr and Bruce Springsteen both cancelled concerts. (News & Observer)
• A man has been arrested in connection with the year-long investigation into the disappearance of 32-year-old Bret R. Snow. Colby Vodder, 26, was arrested in Post Falls yesterday and could face second-degree murder charges in Spokane County. (Spokesman-Review)
• King County Sheriff John Urquhart directed his internal affairs deputies not to document a woman's claim that the sheriff raped her 14 years ago. Without documentation, deputies do not investigate, and it's as if the compliant never happened. Urquhart denies the allegations and has called the woman's mental health into question. Urquhart and his command staff are also facing a lawsuit claiming a pattern of hostility, discrimination and harassment against female deputies. (Seattle Times)
• The children of a woman shot and killed by her husband nearly a year ago are suing for wrongful death. Brenda Thurman died after her husband, Dwayne Thurman, shot and killed her while cleaning a handgun. Dwayne Thurman, who has military training and has been a reserve deputy in Lincoln County, claims the shooting was an accident. The medical examiner has also ruled the death an accident, despite Dwayne Thurman's admission. (KXLY)
• Thirty-three local homeless men and women who died this past year were memorialized outside the CHAS clinic downtown. (Spokesman-Review)