Friday, December 23, 2016

News

More snow, more nuclear weapons and more morning headlines

Posted By on Fri, Dec 23, 2016 at 9:06 AM


NEWS: The city of Spokane's new human resources director's brother-in-law is the longtime president of the city of Spokane's biggest union. Is that a problem?

click to enlarge A City of Spokane Streets Department plow removes snow in 2015 - YOUNG KWAK
  • Young Kwak
  • A City of Spokane Streets Department plow removes snow in 2015
White Christmas
It could snow up to six inches before Christmas, making holiday travel difficult before the sun comes out Sunday. (KHQ)

Housing first
Rob McCann, the executive director of Catholic Charities, thinks we can end homelessness in Spokane within three to four years. (Spokesman-Review)

Potato kings
The Idaho Vandals football team ended the year on a positive note, winning the Potato Bowl over Colorado State. (Idaho Statesman)

Cold War II
A day after the president-elect went to Twitter to talk about how the U.S. should expand its nuclear weapons arsenal, Donald Trump called for an "arms race" and added, "We will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all."

Fighting Ebola
A study has found that an Ebola vaccine was 100 percent effective in combating the virus that killed more than 11,000 people in West Africa in 2014.

Berlin attacker killed
The man thought to have been responsibly for the truck attack that killed 12 people at a Christmas market in Berlin was shot dead by Italian police on Friday.
Comments

