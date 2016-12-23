More snow, more nuclear weapons and more morning headlines

ON INLANDER.COM
: The city of Spokane's new human resources director's brother-in-law is the longtime president of the city of Spokane's biggest union. Is that a problem
White Christmas
Young Kwak
A City of Spokane Streets Department plow removes snow in 2015
It could snow up to six inches
before Christmas, making holiday travel difficult before the sun comes out Sunday. (KHQ)
Housing first
Rob McCann, the executive director of Catholic Charities, thinks we can end homelessness in Spokane
within three to four years. (Spokesman-Review
)
Potato kings
The Idaho Vandals football team ended the year on a positive note, winning the Potato Bowl
over Colorado State. (Idaho Statesman
)
Cold War II
A day after the president-elect went to Twitter to talk about how the U.S. should expand its nuclear weapons arsenal, Donald Trump called for an "arms race"
and added, "We will outmatch them at every pass and outlast them all."
Fighting Ebola
A study has found that an Ebola vaccine was 100 percent effective
in combating the virus that killed more than 11,000 people in West Africa in 2014.
Berlin attacker killed
The man thought to have been responsibly for the truck attack that killed 12 people at a Christmas market in Berlin was shot dead by Italian police
on Friday.