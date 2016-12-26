THIS WEEK: Bro Dads, New Year's Eve and First Day Hikes all on tap

click to enlarge
Enjoy free access to state parks on Jan. 1 for First Day Hikes.
Hopefully the celebratory spirit stuck with you through the Christmas weekend, because we're just a few days away from putting 2016 to bed. And there shall be much rejoicing.
Tuesday, Dec. 27
COMEDY | Join some of the funniest folks in town for Spokane Comedy's Standup Showdown
at the Observatory, a battle royale where everyone with a sense of humor wins.
Wednesday, Dec. 28
THEATER | CYT North Idaho's Play in a Day
brings a bunch of kids together to throw a show, doing all the work in one 24-hour span. This year's show is The Pied Piper of Hamelin, so if you have a theater-inclined kid between 10-18, this is a great chance to do a quick show over Christmas break.
COMEDY | The Bartlett welcomes Bro Dads
, in which two Spokane comics, Philip Kopczynski and Harry J. Riley, come together for a night of stand-up where they’ll each take to the microphone to tell mostly true stories of their misadventures in fatherhood.
Thursday, Dec. 29
FOOD & DRINK | The Prohibition Gastropub hosts a Scotch & Cigars
event where you can buy a flight of tasty sippers and stinky stogies (that I'm sure are delicious, too) and discuss said booze and cigars with your fellow samplers.
Friday, Dec. 30
SPORTS & OUTDOORS | The Spokane Chiefs take on Tri-Cities
at Spokane Arena. Live hockey is always a good time, even if you don't know a thing about what's going on at any given moment, like me.
Saturday, Dec. 31
COMMUNITY | It's New Year's Eve, people, so act accordingly. I like to allow the part-time revelers go ahead and take over the bars — it's generally amateur hour on New Year's Eve. But there's a lot of fun to be had, too, and you'll want to pick up the new issue of the Inlander for a complete breakdown of your entertainment options. First Night Spokane
is always an option for family-friendly celebration.
Sunday, Jan. 1
SPORTS & OUTDOORS | No Discover Pass necessary to take part in First Day Hikes
, a national event in which state parks, including ours nearby, have all manner of free guided hikes to get into the great outdoors.