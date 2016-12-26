Bloglander

Monday, December 26, 2016

What's Up?

THIS WEEK: Bro Dads, New Year's Eve and First Day Hikes all on tap

Posted By on Mon, Dec 26, 2016 at 1:00 PM

click to enlarge Enjoy free access to state parks on Jan. 1 for First Day Hikes.
Hopefully the celebratory spirit stuck with you through the Christmas weekend, because we're just a few days away from putting 2016 to bed. And there shall be much rejoicing.

Check out our event listings and Staff Picks for some ideas for keeping yourself entertained. Here are a few highlights for the days ahead:

Tuesday, Dec. 27

COMEDY | Join some of the funniest folks in town for Spokane Comedy's Standup Showdown at the Observatory, a battle royale where everyone with a sense of humor wins.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

THEATER | CYT North Idaho's Play in a Day brings a bunch of kids together to throw a show, doing all the work in one 24-hour span. This year's show is The Pied Piper of Hamelin, so if you have a theater-inclined kid between 10-18, this is a great chance to do a quick show over Christmas break.

COMEDY | The Bartlett welcomes Bro Dads, in which two Spokane comics, Philip Kopczynski and Harry J. Riley, come together for a night of stand-up where they’ll each take to the microphone to tell mostly true stories of their misadventures in fatherhood.

Thursday, Dec. 29

FOOD & DRINK | The Prohibition Gastropub hosts a Scotch & Cigars event where you can buy a flight of tasty sippers and stinky stogies (that I'm sure are delicious, too) and discuss said booze and cigars with your fellow samplers.

Friday, Dec. 30

SPORTS & OUTDOORS | The Spokane Chiefs take on Tri-Cities at Spokane Arena. Live hockey is always a good time, even if you don't know a thing about what's going on at any given moment, like me.

Saturday, Dec. 31

COMMUNITY | It's New Year's Eve, people, so act accordingly. I like to allow the part-time revelers go ahead and take over the bars — it's generally amateur hour on New Year's Eve. But there's a lot of fun to be had, too, and you'll want to pick up the new issue of the Inlander for a complete breakdown of your entertainment options. First Night Spokane is always an option for family-friendly celebration.

Sunday, Jan. 1

SPORTS & OUTDOORS | No Discover Pass necessary to take part in First Day Hikes, a national event in which state parks, including ours nearby, have all manner of free guided hikes to get into the great outdoors.
