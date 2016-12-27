Bloglander

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

News

Cougs Holiday Bowl today, Trump defends his foundation and morning headlines

Posted By on Tue, Dec 27, 2016 at 9:13 AM


ON INLANDER.COM

THIS WEEK: Bro Dads, New Year's Eve and First Day Hikes all on tap

HERE

Cougars and Gophers face off
Washington State University will play Minnesota today in the Holiday Bowl, capping off a season that went relatively well for both teams on the field, but not so well off the field. Here's what to expect in the game kicking off at 4 pm.

Watch the road
After the snowstorm overnight, expect high winds today with gusts up to 45 mph, creating "blizzard like conditions" on some roadways. (KXLY)

Passing the trash
Trash pickup at the curb could become a bit more expensive in a few months. Spokane County officials are proposing a $3.5 percent boost in rates to dispose of garbage at two transfer stations in Colbert and Spokane Valley. (Spokesman-Review)

Almost a crash landing
For an apparently unknown reason, a pilot landed her plane at Felts Field Tuesday morning with the landing gear up. She wasn't hurt, and the FAA is investigating. (KREM)

THERE

If you don't count California...
With the Trump administration seemingly unwilling to take climate change seriously, California leaders — including Gov. Jerry Brown — will take it upon themselves to work directly with other nations to fight climate change in the U.S.

Russian sanctions
The Obama administration is figuring out the best way to punish Russian hackers for interfering with the election.

Trump defends his foundation
In the "what will Donald tweet today?" news, the president-elect defended his charitable foundation that has come under scrutiny and is being investigated by the New York attorney general. The Washington Post takes the opportunity to point out who actually donates to the Donald J. Trump Foundation (hint: Trump has given less to his own foundation than other people) and what the charity's money is actually used for.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of News

More by Wilson Criscione

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Winter Glow Spectacular

Winter Glow Spectacular @ Spokane County Fair & Expo Center

Through Dec. 30

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Latest in Bloglander

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (140)

Music (32)

Arts & Culture (25)

For Fun! (22)

What's Up? (12)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2016 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation