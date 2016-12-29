Celebrate the Inlander poetry issue with us at Marmot Art Space Jan. 5

click to enlarge
The new issue of the Inlander has a decidedly literary bent, as we recruited former Spokane Poet Laureate Thom Caraway to help us put together our first-ever Poetry Issue
.
Caraway ended up reading more than 500 submissions from throughout the Inland Northwest, an the range of subject matters and styles was pretty incredible, as was the sheer number of poets who submitted (264) and their age-range (5 to 90). You can read Caraway's thoughts on putting the issue together
before you delve into the poems.
We're confident you'll be as impressed with the local talent — both the familiar names and unknowns-til-now — that you'll read in the issue, so much so that we decided to throw a little party to celebrate it and, more importantly, the poets presented in its pages and online
.
The party
will be on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 7 pm at the Marmot Art Space
, 1206 W. Summit Parkway in Kendall Yards, right near Inlander
home base. It's free and family-friendly since a couple of our poets are under 21.
Who knows, maybe you'll be inspired to write some poems and submit for the next poetry issue.