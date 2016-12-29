Bloglander

Thursday, December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds dies, two new national monuments and morning headlines

Posted By on Thu, Dec 29, 2016 at 9:27 AM


INHEALTH: Carrie Fisher's death inspires a heart-health checkup for women; plus, flex-spending and kid time.

Man found dead in home
Coeur d'Alene police, responding to a domestic dispute this morning, found a man dead and a woman outside with "obvious trauma to her head and face." (Spokesman-Review)

Socked in
We all are happy that the streets are being plowed, except when the plowed snow traps you in your home, which is what happened to this Spokane Valley man. (KHQ)

A dream come true
A three-year-old child battling cancer was welcomed as an honorary sheriff's deputy by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday. (KHQ)

Cease-fire in Syria
The Syrian government and Russia have reached a cease-fire with Turkey and some Syrian rebels, a potential turning point in the six-year civil war.

Broken heart syndrome
One day after Carrie Fisher died at age 60, her mother, Debbie Reynolds — an actress and singer — died unexpectedly at the age of 84. Did she die of a broken heart? Doctors discuss.

The Bundys aren't happy
President Barack Obama has designated two national monuments in Utah in Nevada to the displeasure of Republicans who don't want more federal control of public lands.
