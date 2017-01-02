THIS WEEK: Pac-12 hoops, Scablands reading, First Friday and more
By Dan Nailen
on Mon, Jan 2, 2017 at 1:00 PM
Washington State's men's basketball team hosts Oregon State at the Spokane Arena Wednesday night.
One might be inclined to rest after surviving the holiday season, the deluge of December snow and what was hopefully a fine New Year's holiday weekend. But one would be missing out on a lot of great things to do, as found in our event listings and Staff Picks!
Here are some highlights of the week ahead:
Tuesday, Jan. 3
TRIVIA | Kick off the new year with some brain-challenging questions and tasty libations with Trivia Tuesday at Nectar Wine and Beer.
FILM | The Garland Theater's Totally Tubular Tuesdays is off the holiday run and back to hour regularly scheduled big-screen modern classics. This week it's Princess Mononoke. Here's a taste:
Wednesday, Jan. 4
SPORTS | Sometimes driving to Pullman for a basketball game isn't the most convenient thing to do, so kudos to WSU for scheduling a Pac-12 showdown in men's hoops for the Spokane Arena, where the Cougs will play Oregon State.
Thursday, Jan. 5
THEATER | The Spokane Civic is staging a special weekend run, starting tonight, of The Gin Game, the Pulitzer-winning play by D.L. Coburn.
Friday, Jan. 6
VISUAL ARTS | It's First Friday, people! Get out in Spokane and see some amazing new works. Don't cost nuthin'.
Saturday, Jan. 7
WORDS | Head to Auntie's tonight for a Scablands Book Reading, celebrating works published by Sharma Shields new label and featuring Simeon Mills, Ellen Welcker and Tim Greenup for this event.