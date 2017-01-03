Trump questions GOP ethics move, bicyclist killed and morning headlines

click to enlarge
ON INLANDER.COM
THIS WEEK
: Pac-12 hoops, Scablands reading, First Friday and more
.
IN OTHER NEWS
Bully fighters
Watch out, bullies. There's a new biker group in town called Little Guardians of the Children, and they're looking to fight bullying in Spokane-area schools
(by being a safe place for bullying victims to go to and forcing bullies to reconsider their actions). (Spokesman-Review
)
Family builds huge snowman
As the Inland Northwest is bombarded by snow and dropping temperatures, one Spokane Valley family has figured out to make the best of it: A giant, 18-foot snowman
. (KREM)
Deadly New Year's crash
A woman who crashed into and killed a bicyclist
New Year's Day near Airway Heights could face a charge of vehicular homicide. (KXLY)
House guts ethics office, Trump tweets
After GOP House members voted to gut an independent congressional ethics office, Donald Trump wrote, on Twitter
, that Congress should instead be focusing on
"other things of far greater importance," without really saying he disagreed with the move.
Now, after public outcry, House Republicans have withdrawn the ethics changes
.
On his own
Dylann Roof, who has been found guilty of slaughtering nine people during a Bible study at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, will represent himself
in the sentencing phase.