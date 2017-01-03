Bloglander

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, January 3, 2017

News

Trump questions GOP ethics move, bicyclist killed and morning headlines

Posted By on Tue, Jan 3, 2017 at 9:13 AM

click to enlarge inl_trumprally050716_mg_0534sm.jpg

ON INLANDER.COM

THIS WEEK: Pac-12 hoops, Scablands reading, First Friday and more.

IN OTHER NEWS

Bully fighters
Watch out, bullies. There's a new biker group in town called Little Guardians of the Children, and they're looking to fight bullying in Spokane-area schools (by being a safe place for bullying victims to go to and forcing bullies to reconsider their actions). (Spokesman-Review)

Family builds huge snowman
As the Inland Northwest is bombarded by snow and dropping temperatures, one Spokane Valley family has figured out to make the best of it: A giant, 18-foot snowman. (KREM)

Deadly New Year's crash
A woman who crashed into and killed a bicyclist New Year's Day near Airway Heights could face a charge of vehicular homicide. (KXLY)

House guts ethics office, Trump tweets
After GOP House members voted to gut an independent congressional ethics office, Donald Trump wrote, on Twitter, that Congress should instead be focusing on "other things of far greater importance," without really saying he disagreed with the move. Now, after public outcry, House Republicans have withdrawn the ethics changes.

On his own
Dylann Roof, who has been found guilty of slaughtering nine people during a Bible study at a church in Charleston, South Carolina, will represent himself in the sentencing phase.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of News

More by Wilson Criscione

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science

Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through Jan. 6

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Latest in Bloglander

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (132)

Music (31)

Arts & Culture (25)

For Fun! (19)

What's Up? (12)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation