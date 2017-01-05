Bloglander

Archives | RSS

Thursday, January 5, 2017

News

Botched sexual assault investigation, pesky busker moves and morning headlines

Posted By on Thu, Jan 5, 2017 at 9:19 AM

click to enlarge harpman_hatter.jpg

ON INLANDER.COM

NEWS: How North Idaho College officials failed to investigate an alleged gang rape, and instead turned on the 17-year-old accuser.

MUSIC: Music writers Laura Johnson and Dan Nailen break down who is scheduled to play in Spokane, and who might come through the Lilac City's music scene this year.

RIP: Local arts icon Steve Gibbs died New Years Eve. He was 64.

IN OTHER NEWS:

• A notorious busker moves inside to escape freezing cold temperatures and draws ire from local businesses and security guards. (KXLY)

• A third bank robbery in past two weeks in Spokane has police scrambling to find the thief(s) and draw any possible connections. (KREM)

• A federal judge in Seattle declined yesterday to get involved in a labor conflict over police reform between the city of Seattle and its captains and lieutenants union. U.S. District Judge James Robart said he would not allow constitutional policing to be "held hostage" to collective bargaining. (Seattle Times)

• Julian Assange and Donald Trump don't think the Russians hacked emails to influence the U.S. presidential election. (New York Times)

• Unapologetic about killing nine black worshipers in South Carolina, convicted killer Dylann Roof told jurors during his sentencing hearing that he is not mentally ill and feels no remorse.

"I would like to make crystal clear I do not regret what I did," he wrote in a white supremacist manifesto while in Charleston County jail after his arrest. "I am not sorry. I have not shed a tear for the innocent people I killed." (New York Times)
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of News

More by Mitch Ryals

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science

Lost Egypt: Ancient Secrets, Modern Science @ Northwest Museum of Arts & Culture

Tuesdays-Sundays. Continues through Jan. 6

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Latest in Bloglander

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (130)

Music (31)

Arts & Culture (24)

For Fun! (19)

What's Up? (12)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation