Botched sexual assault investigation, pesky busker moves and morning headlines

ON INLANDER.COM
• NEWS
: How North Idaho College officials failed to investigate
an alleged gang rape, and instead turned on the 17-year-old accuser.
• MUSIC
: Music writers Laura Johnson and Dan Nailen break down who is scheduled to play in Spokane, and who might
come through the Lilac City's music scene
this year.
• RIP
: Local arts icon Steve Gibbs died New Years Eve
. He was 64.
IN OTHER NEWS:
• A notorious busker
moves inside to escape freezing cold temperatures and draws ire from local businesses and security guards. (KXLY
)
• A third bank robbery
in past two weeks in Spokane has police scrambling to find the thief(s) and draw any possible connections. (KREM
)
• A federal judge in Seattle declined yesterday to get involved in a labor conflict over police reform
between the city of Seattle and its captains and lieutenants union. U.S. District Judge James Robart said he would not allow constitutional policing to be "held hostage" to collective bargaining. (Seattle Times
)
• Julian Assange and Donald Trump don't think the Russians
hacked emails to influence the U.S. presidential election. (New York Times
)
• Unapologetic about killing nine black worshipers in South Carolina, convicted killer Dylann Roof
told jurors during his sentencing hearing that he is not mentally ill and feels no remorse.
"I would like to make crystal clear I do not regret what I did," he wrote in a white supremacist manifesto while in Charleston County jail after his arrest. "I am not sorry. I have not shed a tear for the innocent people I killed." (New York Times)