Pot farmers fire back, Stella's closes, murder suspect arrested and morning headlines

• COVER:
It what surely will go down as one of the most horrific years in recent memory, there were actually a few high points. Spokane got a new (hopefully long-term) chief of police, the real estate market heated up, the local literary, stand-up comedy and dining scenes are thriving and Native American art is finally getting more mainstream attention that it deserves. Check out our cover story this week: How far have we come?
• NEWS
: Pot farmers ask Spokane County to lift the temporary ban
on outdoor grows.
• MUSIC
: Washington state native Joseph Hein
and his backing band (Lucas Brookbank Brown and Fancy Boy) take the stage at the Observatory tonight for an evening of folksy Americana. Enjoy.
• FOOD
: Beloved Stella's Cafe
will close it's doors for the final time at the end of the month. The plan is to merge with sister restaurant Ruins. Check back for more details.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Suspect apprehended
Spokane County Sheriff's detectives, with the help of U.S. marshals, arrested a man Thursday in connection with the brutal murder of Bob Tester
, the nephew of Montana Sen. Jon Tester. Police believe John Arthur Radavich stabbed and beat Bob Tester to death with a wood-splitting maul. Bob Tester had reportedly assaulted his 17-year-old girlfriend the day before his death. The girl told Radavich, her ex-boyfriend, about the assault, which investigators believe prompted the killing. (Spokesman Review
)
Mall shooter charged
The suspect in the Cascade Mall shooting
that left five people dead last September could face the death penalty. Prosecutors charged Arcan Cetin, 20, with five counts of aggravated murder. Gov. Jay Inslee has placed a moratorium on the death penalty in Washington state. (Seattle Times
)
Chicago attack broadcast via Facebook
• Four people charged in Chicago in a brutal attack that was broadcast on Facebook Live
appear in court today. The racially charged video shows the assailants, ages 18 to 24, cutting the scalp of the 18-year-old victim and forcing him to drink from the toilet. The apparent attackers, who are black, also yell obscenities about Donald Trump and "white people" as they punch and kick the mentally disabled teen, who is white. Here's the video
. It's graphic. (Chicago Tribune
)
About that wall
• President-elect Donald Trump is still insisting that Mexico will pay for the wall
. In an interview Friday, he announced plans to initially pay for the wall along the county's southern boarder with taxpayer money. "We're going to get reimbursed," Trump said. (New York Times
)