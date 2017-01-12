Questions about a Spokane police shooting, sexism in Idaho House and morning headlines

All of today's events | Staff Picks

-All Categories- Benefit Comedy Community Crafts Etc. Fall Arts Farmers Market Festival Film Food & Drink Health & Wellness Holiday Guide Museums Music Events & Concerts Performance Arts Sports & Outdoors Summer Guide Theater Trivia Visual Arts Volunteer Opportunities Words -All Neighborhoods- Spokane - Downtown Spokane - South Spokane - North Spokane - West Spokane Valley Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Sandpoint Airway Heights Cheney Moscow/Pullman Rural Eastern WA Rural Idaho Spokane - East Liberty Lake Montana Canada Submit an Event

-All Neighborhoods- Spokane - Downtown Spokane - South Spokane - North Spokane - West Spokane Valley Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Sandpoint Airway Heights Cheney Moscow/Pullman Rural Eastern WA Rural Idaho Spokane - East Liberty Lake Montana Canada Submit an Event

Select a movie The Accountant Allied Arrival Assassin's Creed Assassin's Creed 3D The Bye Bye Man Collateral Beauty Deepwater Horizon Doctor Strange The Eagle Huntress Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Fences Hacksaw Ridge Hidden Figures Jack Reacher: Never Go Back Jackie La La Land Lion Live by Night Loving The Magnificent Seven A Man Called Ove Manchester by the Sea Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children Miss Sloane Moana A Monster Calls Moonlight Passengers Passengers 3D Patriots Day Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Rogue One: A Star Wars Story -- An IMAX 3D Experience Rogue One: A Star Wars Story 3D The Secret Life of Pets Silence Sing Sing 3D Sleepless Storks Trolls Underworld: Blood Wars Underworld: Blood Wars 3D Why Him?

or Select a location AMC River Park Square 20 Bonner Mall Cinemas Garland Theater Hayden Discount Cinema Magic Lantern Theatre Northtown Mall Stadium 12 Pullman Village Centre Cinemas Regal Cinemas Riverstone Stadium 14 Regal Spokane Valley Stadium 12 Village Center Airway Heights Village Centre Cinemas Wandermere



-All Categories- American Asian Bakery Barbecue Buffet Burgers Cafe Catering Coffee Shops Diner Donuts Eclectic European Fine Dining Food Trucks General Restaurants Gluten-Free Options Hawaiian Ice cream Italian Mediterranean Mexican/Latin Pizza Pub Grub Sandwiches Seafood Small Plates Steak Sushi Veggie-Friendly -All Neighborhoods- Spokane - Downtown Spokane - South Spokane - North Spokane - West Spokane Valley Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Sandpoint Airway Heights Cheney Moscow/Pullman Rural Eastern WA Rural Idaho Spokane - East Liberty Lake Montana Canada