Questions about a Spokane police shooting, sexism in Idaho House and morning headlines

• NEWS: The family of a man shot by Spokane Police in 2011 remains unconvinced of the officers' accounts of what happened. Was James Rogers pointing a shotgun at the cop who killed him or trying to comply with police commands to surrender?
• MUSIC: In times of turmoil, the arts flourish. This week, music editor Laura Johnson looks at ways in which local musicians stick it to the man with their music.
The River City Roots (et al) is playing a Standing Rock Benefit Concert at the Big Dipper this Saturday. $5 to get in, proceeds to the Oceti Sakowin Camp, where many protesters have lived since spring of last year.
• A LESSON IN FAKE NEWS: How Spokane schools teach students to identify fake and biased news.
IN OTHER NEWS:
• If you're reading this, it might already be too late. The snowplowing in Browne's Addition started at 9 am today. Any cars not moved from the north and south streets were towed. Tomorrow, east and west streets will be plowed. (Spokesman-Review)
• Spokane is rolling out a risk assessment tool that will assist judges in their decisions to release people accused of crimes, or hold them in jail. The tool was made possible, in part, by a $1.75 million grant from the MacArthur Foundation. (KXLY)
• The repeal of Obamacare is inching closer after the Senate voted today on a resolution that clears the way for dismantling major sections of the universal healthcare law. (Washington Post)
• Ten key moments in President-elect Donald Trump's first post-election news conference, via the New York Times, in which Trump called BuzzFeed a "failing pile of garbage," CNN"fake news" and compared the release of unverified documents to a Nazi tactic. The documents contained (again, unverified) details of Trump's connection to Russia.
• Idaho Rep. Heather Scott is at it again. The North Idaho representative could face punishment for an outburst in which she said women in the Idaho House only obtain leadership positions if they "spread their legs." (Spokesman-Review)