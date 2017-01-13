Bloglander

Friday, January 13, 2017

News

SPD stiffed, Def Leppard booked (again), Roy Murry sentenced and other headlines

Posted By on Fri, Jan 13, 2017 at 9:36 AM


ON INLANDER.COM

NEWS: Spokane Police billed the campaigns for Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders. They haven't received a dime for more than $100,000 of police overtime.

MUSIC: Def Leppard, Poison and Tesla are all coming to Spokane this summer.


ART: Check out the Mary Crosses exhibition in downtown Spokane for free this evening. Ross Coates, the Moscow-based artist, says his work pays tribute to female deities, icons and goddesses.

IN OTHER NEWS:

• The U.S. Department of Justice released today a scathing report on the Chicago Police Department's systemic violation of citizens' rights. Among the investigation's most significant takeaways is the fact that police target minorities — specifically black and Hispanic people — with excessive uses of force. The "pattern and practice" is a result of failure to train officers in de-escalation, the DOJ investigation found. And the city of Chicago has policies in place that "impede investigation of officer misconduct." Read the entire report here. (Chicago Tribune)

• Barring a successful appeal, Roy Murry will die in prison. The triple murderer was sentenced to three life sentences, plus 35 years, for killing the family of his ex-wife. (Spokesman-Review)

• Mukilteo shooter Allen Ivanov was sentenced to life in prison for killing three young people at a house party last year. The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to the murders, requiring the judge to impose a sentence of life without the possibility of parole. (Seattle Times)

• Washington's newly elected superintendent of public instruction removed the department from a lawsuit against school districts across the state, including Spokane Public Schools. The lawsuit, filed by Chris Reykdal's predecessor, Randy Dorn, claims that the districts paid teacher, administrator and other salaries with local levy dollars, and argues that doing so is a violation of the state Supreme Court's 2012 McCleary decision. (Columbian)

• Two members of the soul/funk band Tower of Power were hit by a train while walking to a gig in Oakland last night. Drummer David Garibaldi and bassist Marc Van Wageningen were treated at a local hospital. Doctors are "cautiously optimistic" that both men will recover. (LA Times)

• FBI Director James Comey is under internal investigation for his handling of Hillary Clinton's emails and the decision to call a news conference 11 days ahead of the election. The (New York Times)
