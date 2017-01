SPD stiffed, Def Leppard booked (again), Roy Murry sentenced and other headlines

: Spokane Police billed the campaigns for Donald Trump, Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders. They haven't received a dime for more than $100,000 of police overtime.: Def Leppard, Poison and Tesla are all coming to Spokane this summer.: Check out theexhibition in downtown Spokane for free this evening. Ross Coates, the Moscow-based artist, says his work pays tribute to female deities, icons and goddesses.• The U.S. Department of Justice released today a. Among the investigation's most significant takeaways is the fact that police target minorities — specifically black and Hispanic people — with excessive uses of force. The "pattern and practice" is a result of failure to train officers in de-escalation, the DOJ investigation found. And the city of Chicago has policies in place that "impede investigation of officer misconduct." Read the entire report here . (• Barring a successful appeal,. The triple murderer was sentenced to three life sentences, plus 35 years, for killing the family of his ex-wife. (• Mukilteo shooterfor killing three young people at a house party last year. The 20-year-old pleaded guilty to the murders, requiring the judge to impose a sentence of life without the possibility of parole. (• Washington's newly elected superintendent of public instruction removed the department from a, including Spokane Public Schools. The lawsuit, filed by Chris Reykdal's predecessor, Randy Dorn, claims that the districts paid teacher, administrator and other salaries with local levy dollars, and argues that doing so is a violation of the state Supreme Court's 2012 McCleary decision. (• Two members of the soul/funk bandwhile walking to a gig in Oakland last night. Drummer David Garibaldi and bassist Marc Van Wageningen were treated at a local hospital. Doctors are "cautiously optimistic" that both men will recover. ( LA Times • FBI Directorfor his handling of Hillary Clinton's emails and the decision to call a news conference 11 days ahead of the election. The (