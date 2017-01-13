THIS WEEKEND IN MUSIC: Hell's Belles, The Drip CD Release, Standing Rock benefit

Don't let the cold win! Go out this weekend and find a local concert to crash. Dance along, listen and scream. Let the music warm your soul.
FRIDAY
They call themselves audio terrorists, and for 10 years Richland-based the Drip has truly assaulted earholes with their extremely loud metal attacks. Today, the quintet is finally releasing their first full-length album, The Haunting Fear of Inevitability, and they come to the Observatory to share this joy with Spokane fans. This music is for people who enjoy the idea of standing out in a pulverizing thunderstorm with absolutely no shelter in sight. There are crashes and booms galore, along with tons of raging guitar licks pouring down on top of your skull. And when Brandon Caldwell starts screaming, it sounds like the end is truly near — but you won’t care. You’ll just want to keep screaming right along with him, all night long. The show starts at 8 pm and is $8.
Tonight, the Pin! hosts a huge punk show with Scatterbox, Foxtrot Epidemic, Skunktopus and Bullets or Balloons. The super loud concert starts at 7:30 pm and is $5. For anyone who hasn't checked out the Pin! recently, they now have up and downstairs bars running. SATURDAY
While the real AC/DC may be losing steam, the all-girl tribute band Hell’s Belles is still going strong. The act delivers a fun, raucous night out every time they hit the stage, and they'll be back at the Knitting Factory (they're here at least once a year) Saturday night at 8 pm. The show costs $13.50.
The Bartlett co-owner Karli Ingersoll can be seen Saturday night at the Baby Bar fronting her solo act Windoe, with singer-songwriter Scott Ingersoll opening. Meanwhile at the Bartlett, you have local acts Baloney and Cabbage Patch Cigs playing a free rockin' show. It's probably worth checking out both free shows. Start at the Bartlett at 8 pm and move to the Baby Bar at 10 pm.
For those looking to fight the power, a Standing Rock benefit concert hits the Big Dipper Saturday night. Hosted by local reggae act River City Roots, the show features a slew of acts including Atlas Hugged, DustyKix, Brotha Nature, Hey! is For Horses and also comedy from Area Rose. Read about the connection between local activism and musicians right here.