THIS WEEK: Chevelle, Jewish film fest, MLK Day and Women's March on Spokane
By Dan Nailen
on Sun, Jan 15, 2017 at 1:00 PM
Chevelle headlines in Spokane this week.
Start your day celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr., if you have the day off or can get away from the office for a little parade action downtown, then plot a week of fun using our event listings and Staff Picks.
Here are some highlights of the week ahead:
Monday, Jan. 16
SPORTS & OUTDOORS | You can also celebrate MLK Day by taking advantage of one of Washington state's Free State Park Days, and Monday is one of them.
Tuesday, Jan. 17
WORDS | Like to party, but quietly? Spark Central has you covered with its Silent Reading Party. Start a new book or finish off a new favorite, just keep your mouth zipped, mmmkay?
LIVE BANDS | Chevelle has had a sneaky successful career, and the trio comes through for a headlining gig at the Knitting Factory sure to please fans of its hard-driving tunes. Here's a little sample:
Wednesday, Jan. 18
COMMUNITY | The SFCC Black Student Union welcomes poet/filmmaker Donisha Rita-Claire, granddaughter of Bob and Rita Marley for a talk to help celebrate MLK Day.
VISUAL ARTS | Ever wanted to create your own graphic novel? Join the Storytelling Through Comics class at Spokane Art School with artist Derrick Freeland, starting tonight and running for four days.
Friday, Jan. 20
CONCERT | The Coeur d'Alene Symphony teams up with Spokane band Folkinception for a special presentation of original music created by winners of the Youth Melody Competition. They'll also play on Saturday.
Saturday, Jan. 21
COMMUNITY | The Women's March on Spokane is part of the nationwide series of protests on attacks to women's rights currently underway in Congress. Hear from human-rights speakers, organize with your friends at a rally at 11 am, and join the walk at 1 pm downtown.