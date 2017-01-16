Bloglander

Archives | RSS

  |  

Monday, January 16, 2017

News

Police shoot man on South Hill, Trump's combative weekend and morning headlines

Posted By on Mon, Jan 16, 2017 at 9:31 AM

click to enlarge Georgia Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights hero, had beef with Trump over the weekend.
  • Georgia Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights hero, had beef with Trump over the weekend.

ON INLANDER.COM

Spokane police shot and killed a man on the lower South Hill Sunday. Details are still sketchy at best.

Entertainment options this week include a Jewish Heritage film fest, hard rockers Chevelle and a Woman's March on Spokane.

HERE

Local loss
Spokane Superior Court Judge Sam Cozza, a Gonzaga grad and booster, was hailed for his fairness in the court and generosity off it. He died on Sunday of complications from a heart bypass. (Spokesman-Review).

Almost at the top
Gonzaga's men's basketball team put a beat down on conference rival St. Mary's Saturday night, and remain undefeated, yet won't be No. 1 in the polls this week. (ESPN)

Get out the waders
Believe it or not, temperatures above freezing are headed to the Inland Northwest, and with them the threat of flooding is on the radar. (KXLY)

THERE

Not a racist, nor a historian
President-elect Donald Trump spent the days leading up to today's Martin Luther King Day holiday lambasting a civil rights hero on Twitter and canceling a planned trip to the Smithsonian's African American history museum. (New York Times/NY Daily News).

National intelligence
Meanwhile, Trump and the outgoing CIA director are trading barbs over the Donald's apparent lack of savvy when it comes to Russia (from the CIA's perspective), and the agency's potentially being behind the so-called Trump dossier that Buzzfeed published, full of unseemly things about the president-elect (from Trump's perspective). (CNN)

Uh-oh
America's NATO allies aren't too excited about the next president's calling the organization "obsolete." (BBC)

It's Martin Luther King Day
Watch his "I Have a Dream" speech if you can't go the parade in downtown Spokane:

  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of News

Comments

Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

 
Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS
Showing 1-1 of 1

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Lego Club

Lego Club @ Deer Park Library

Thursdays, 3:30-4:30 p.m. Continues through May 25

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Latest in Bloglander

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (127)

Music (30)

Arts & Culture (25)

For Fun! (17)

Sports (12)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation