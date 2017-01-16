Police shoot man on South Hill, Trump's combative weekend and morning headlines

Local loss
Spokane Superior Court Judge Sam Cozza, a Gonzaga grad and booster, was hailed for his fairness in the court and generosity off it. He died on Sunday of complications from a heart bypass. (Spokesman-Review).
Get out the waders
Believe it or not, temperatures above freezing are headed to the Inland Northwest, and with them the threat of flooding is on the radar. (KXLY)
THERE
Not a racist, nor a historian
President-elect Donald Trump spent the days leading up to today's Martin Luther King Day holiday lambasting a civil rights hero on Twitter and canceling a planned trip to the Smithsonian's African American history museum. (New York Times/NY Daily News).
National intelligence
Meanwhile, Trump and the outgoing CIA director are trading barbs over the Donald's apparent lack of savvy when it comes to Russia (from the CIA's perspective), and the agency's potentially being behind the so-called Trump dossier that Buzzfeed published, full of unseemly things about the president-elect (from Trump's perspective). (CNN)
Uh-oh
America's NATO allies aren't too excited about the next president's calling the organization "obsolete." (BBC)
It's Martin Luther King Day
Watch his "I Have a Dream" speech if you can't go the parade in downtown Spokane: