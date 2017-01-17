Bloglander

Tuesday, January 17, 2017

Social Distortion heading to Spokane in March

Posted By on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 11:05 AM

click to enlarge sociald.jpg

Legendary SoCal punks Social Distortion are still going strong nearly four decades into their career, and they're heading to Spokane for a show this spring.

The crew led by Mike Ness and best known for songs like "Mommy's Little Monster," "Ball and Chain," "Bad Luck" and a mean cover of Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire" will play the Knitting Factory on Saturday, March 25. Tickets are $35 (there's also a $135 VIP package with early admission and all sorts of goodies) and go on sale Friday at 9 am via TicketWeb outlets and the Knitting Factory website. Jade Jackson opens the show, and it's all-ages, so you older punks can bring the kids.

Here's a little taste of what Social D will be bringing to town:

Tags: ,

Speaking of Music

Comments

