Social Distortion heading to Spokane in March

Posted
By Dan Nailen
on Tue, Jan 17, 2017 at 11:05 AM
Legendary SoCal punks Social Distortion are still going strong nearly four decades into their career, and they're heading to Spokane for a show this spring.
The crew led by Mike Ness and best known for songs like "Mommy's Little Monster," "Ball and Chain," "Bad Luck" and a mean cover of Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire" will play the Knitting Factory on Saturday, March 25. Tickets are $35 (there's also a $135 VIP package with early admission and all sorts of goodies) and go on sale Friday at 9 am via TicketWeb outlets and the Knitting Factory website. Jade Jackson opens the show, and it's all-ages, so you older punks can bring the kids.
Here's a little taste of what Social D will be bringing to town: