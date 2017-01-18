Obama frees Wikileaker, education nominee hearings get grizzly, ice storm hits Spokane

On Inlander.com
Distortion Wave
Social Distortion is coming to Spokane in March.
Ice to See You
An ice storm causes school delays and closures, and shuts down key roads. (Spokesman-Review)
If only we had the video footage from the secret fire alarm camera
Two different reps say they witnessed Idaho Rep. Heather Scott climb on her desk, pull out her knife, and cut a small black object away from the ceiling after asking if it could be a camera. (Spokesman-Review)
KXLY interviews the neighbors in the proximity of the two cops shot in Blanchard, Idaho. (Spokesman-Review)
Free Manning
Obama frees Chelsea Manning, the former soldier who leaked reams of important secret information to WikiLeaks, thus causing partisans who just switched their positions on WikiLeaks to have to switch back. (New York Times)
Bear-ly Educated
Trump Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos discusses the finer points of education policy, like what if some schools need to allow guns to fend off grizzly bear attacks. (Washington Post) Toldja!
Van Jones, along with having a badass name, tells Conan how he called Trump's win.