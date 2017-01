Obama frees Wikileaker, education nominee hearings get grizzly, ice storm hits Spokane

click to enlarge But do the Berenstain Bears qualify for vouchers?

Social Distortion is coming to Spokane in March An ice storm causes school delays andand shuts down key roads. (Two different reps say they witnessed Idaho Rep. Heather Scott climb on her desk,, and cut a small black object away from the ceiling after asking if it could be a camera . (KXLY interviews the neighbors in the proximity of the two cops shot in Blanchard, Idaho. (Obama frees Chelsea Manning , the former soldier who leaked reams of important secret information to WikiLeaks, thus causing partisans whoswitched their positions on WikiLeaks to have to switch back. (Trump Secretary of Education nominee Betsy DeVos discusses the finer points of education policy, like what if some schools need to allow guns to fend off grizzly bear attacks . (Washington Post)Van Jones, along with having a badass name, tellshow he called Trump's win.