Today's the big day.We've got all things Donald Trump, including:The long wait is over — The Donald has officially been upgraded to President Trump . Keep watching for performances fromthe Inaugural Parade and more. Here's a schedule of events for today and tomorrow. (NYT)Tomorrow, activists will turn out in droves to support women's rights at the Women's March on Spokane , a non-partisan, peaceful event. The rally is at 11 am at the Convention Center, leadingthe march at 1 p.m.