Sunday, January 22, 2017

What's Up?

THIS WEEK: SpIFF launch, local rock and mysterious beers

Posted By on Sun, Jan 22, 2017 at 1:00 PM

click to enlarge Nat Park & the Tunnels of Love play a show with Fat Lady Friday at The Observatory.
  • Nat Park & the Tunnels of Love play a show with Fat Lady Friday at The Observatory.

Can you feel it? No, not the shift in the country that came with the inauguration. I'm talking about the approaching end of January, meaning we're oh-so-close to turning the corner on winter. Celebrate in style with some worthy activities you can find in our event listings and Staff Picks.

Here are some highlights of the week ahead:

Monday, Jan. 23

FILM | The Bing is hosting one of the great sci-fi movies you'll ever see for its Monday Night Movie: Blade Runner! Catch it on the big screen, you won't be disappointed. Here's a look as a reminder for old fans, or to tempt new ones:

Tuesday, Jan. 24

FOOD & DRINK | Europa hosts a Small Plates Wine Tasting featuring a slew of delicious vintages paired with dishes by Europa chef/owner Jeff Engel.

Wednesday, Jan. 25

LIVE BANDS | The Observatory hosts a couple of worthy rock acts in Young Jesus and Goon.

WORDS | Join authors Joshua Mohr and Brooke Matson for a reading at Auntie's.
Thursday, Jan. 26

LIVE BANDS | It's a meg-bill of sorts at the Big Dipper, featuring Supervillain Duke Evers, Griffey and The South Hill. Read our interview with Duke Evers singer Josh Starkel, one-time Spokane resident, right here, and give them a listen here:

FOOD & DRINK | Head to the Blackbird for a Beer Mystery Dinner featuring River City brews paired up with five courses — and they're all a surprise until you sit down.

LIVE BANDS | Local Silver Treason and The Smokes team up for what's sure to be a hot night at Baby Bar.

Friday, Jan. 27

THEATER | Stage Left Theater delivers a production of Disgraced, a Pulitzer-winning play tackling race and religion through some brilliant dialogue.

FILM | The Spokane International Film Festival kicks off tonight with its opening gala and a screening of Rich Cowan's The Basket.

LIVE BANDS | An excellent local double-bill at The Observatory, courtesy of Fat Lady and Nat Park & the Tunnels of Love.

Saturday, Jan. 28

MUSIC EVENTS | The Spokane Symphony welcomes Big Bad Voodoo Daddy for its SuperPops show on Saturday sure to have a little more swing than typical at The Fox.
More by Dan Nailen

  A Big Move

  • A Big Move

    Badass Backyard Brewing is now pouring in Spokane Valley
    by Dan Nailen
    Jan 18, 2017
  Must-See TV?

  • Must-See TV?

    Alternatives to the inauguration (and how to make watching more fun if you have to)
    by Dan Nailen
    Jan 18, 2017
  Sunny Disposition

  • Sunny Disposition

    Seattle trio Duke Evers' new album is surprisingly full of bright pop-rock
    by Dan Nailen
    Jan 18, 2017
Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

