THIS WEEK: SpIFF launch, local rock and mysterious beers
By Dan Nailen
on Sun, Jan 22, 2017 at 1:00 PM
Nat Park & the Tunnels of Love play a show with Fat Lady Friday at The Observatory.
Can you feel it? No, not the shift in the country that came with the inauguration. I'm talking about the approaching end of January, meaning we're oh-so-close to turning the corner on winter. Celebrate in style with some worthy activities you can find in our event listings and Staff Picks.
Here are some highlights of the week ahead:
Monday, Jan. 23
FILM | The Bing is hosting one of the great sci-fi movies you'll ever see for its Monday Night Movie: Blade Runner! Catch it on the big screen, you won't be disappointed. Here's a look as a reminder for old fans, or to tempt new ones:
Tuesday, Jan. 24
FOOD & DRINK | Europa hosts a Small Plates Wine Tasting featuring a slew of delicious vintages paired with dishes by Europa chef/owner Jeff Engel.