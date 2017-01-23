Sasquatch fest lineup announced; Twenty One Pilots, Chance the Rapper, Shins among headliners

click to enlarge
The full lineup for Sasquatch 2017 is out, and tickets go on sale Saturday.
The full lineup of this spring's Sasquatch Music Festival
has a nice blend of old and new designed to help the annual Memorial Day throwdown at The Gorge to get back to it's insanely crowded heights after a down year in 2016
Twenty One Pilots, Chance the Rapper, Phantogram, The Shins and The Head and the Heart were among the bigger names joining the previously announced
Frank Church. Tickets for this year's festival go on sale Saturday
at 10 am and are $295 for the three-day pass; camping is $99.50 extra per car for the basic spot, and there are a number of VIP options available.
The wise decision to make the festival just three days over the holiday weekend potentially means more bang for your buck, and down-lineup acts like soul man Charles Bradley, indie-rock darling Car Seat Headrest, alt-country singer Courtney Marie Andrews and bounce beast Big Freedia should help get things going before each night's headliners.
The festival's comedy component is stellar as well, including appearances by Fred Armisen, Sasheer Zamata and Beth Stelling.
