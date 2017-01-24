Bloglander

Archives | RSS

Tuesday, January 24, 2017

Arts & Culture

The Spokane Civic Theatre's 2017-18 season lineup is out!

Posted By on Tue, Jan 24, 2017 at 3:56 PM


click to enlarge unnamed.jpg
The Spokane Civic Theatre just hit mid-season, with six productions to go on its 2016-17 schedule — including this weekend's opening of the popular contemporary drama Vanya and Sonia and Mash and Spike — but its leaders are already looking ahead to the 71st season this fall.

At an announcement party Friday, the Civic announced the shows it'll be staging in 2017-18. As usual, the season starts out with bang via a big production of a classic musical; this year it's going to be West Side Story. For the holidays, A Christmas Story is 2017's pick, while the season finale next spring is set to be the romantic-comedy musical Hello Dolly! Other mostly contemporary choices fill out the rest of the season, on the main stage and in the intimate Firth J. Chew studio theater, including the dramatic Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

Here's the full list:

Main Stage
West Side Story, Sept. 22-Oct. 15
A Christmas Story, Nov. 17-Dec. 17
Cactus Flower, Jan. 12-28, 2018
10 Nights in Barroom, Feb. 16-March 4, 2018
Dial M for Murder, March 23-April 8, 2017
Hello Dolly!, May 18-June 10, 2018

Studio Theater
Psycho Beach Party, Oct. 13-Nov. 5
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, Jan. 19-Feb. 11, 2018
2.0 (TwoPoint_Oh), March 2-25, 2018
Misalliance, April 27-May 20, 2018

Season tickets go on sale March 1, with single tickets on sale July 5.
  • Pin It
  • Favorite
  • Email
  • Share

Tags: ,

Speaking of Arts & Culture

More by Chey Scott

  • Earthly Delights

  • Earthly Delights

    A new local business brings indoor gardening and the terrarium trend to Spokane
    • by Chey Scott
    • Jan 18, 2017
  • [FIRST] SECOND FRIDAY

  • [FIRST] SECOND FRIDAY

    Double-dipping Spokane's visual arts celebrations
    • by Chey Scott
    • Jan 12, 2017
  • Goddesses Eclectic

  • Goddesses Eclectic

    Ross Coates' thought-provoking "Mary Crosses" pay tribute to female spiritual icons from throughout humanity
    • by Chey Scott
    • Jan 12, 2017
  • More »

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Readers also liked…

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon
Intro to Permaculture Workshop

Intro to Permaculture Workshop @ University of Idaho Research Park

Jan. 27-29

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Latest in Bloglander

Top Topics in Bloglander

News (128)

Music (29)

Arts & Culture (23)

For Fun! (16)

What's Up? (12)

More
Become a Fan of The Inlander
Get Inlander Twitter Updates
The Inlander on Instagram
The Inlander on You Tube
View Digital Edition
Subscribe to RSS Feeds
Sign Up for Newsletters

© 2017 Inlander
Website powered by Foundation