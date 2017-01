The Spokane Civic Theatre's 2017-18 season lineup is out!

click to enlarge

The Spokane Civic Theatre just hit mid-season, with six productions to go on its 2016-17 schedule — including this weekend's opening of the popular contemporary dramabut its leaders are already looking ahead to the 71st season this fall At an announcement party Friday, the Civic announced the shows it'll be staging in 2017-18. As usual, the season starts out with bang via a big production of a classic musical; this year it's going to be. For the holidays,is 2017's pick, while the season finale next spring is set to be the romantic-comedy musicalOther mostly contemporary choices fill out the rest of the season, on the main stage and in the intimate Firth J. Chew studio theater, including the dramaticHere's the full list:, Sept. 22-Oct. 15, Nov. 17-Dec. 17, Jan. 12-28, 2018, Feb. 16-March 4, 2018, March 23-April 8, 2017, May 18-June 10, 2018, Oct. 13-Nov. 5, Jan. 19-Feb. 11, 2018, March 2-25, 2018, April 27-May 20, 2018Season tickets go on sale March 1, with single tickets on sale July 5.