The Spokane Civic Theatre's 2017-18 season lineup is out!

The Spokane Civic Theatre
just hit mid-season, with six productions to go on its 2016-17 schedule — including this weekend's opening of the popular contemporary drama Vanya and Sonia and Mash and Spike —
but its leaders are already looking ahead to the 71st season this fall
At an announcement party Friday, the Civic announced the shows it'll be staging in 2017-18. As usual, the season starts out with bang via a big production of a classic musical; this year it's going to be West Side Story
. For the holidays, A Christmas Story
is 2017's pick, while the season finale next spring is set to be the romantic-comedy musical Hello Dolly!
Other mostly contemporary choices fill out the rest of the season, on the main stage and in the intimate Firth J. Chew studio theater, including the dramatic Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
Here's the full list:
Main Stage
West Side Story
, Sept. 22-Oct. 15
A Christmas Story
, Nov. 17-Dec. 17
Cactus Flower
, Jan. 12-28, 2018
10 Nights in Barroom
, Feb. 16-March 4, 2018
Dial M for Murder
, March 23-April 8, 2017
Hello Dolly!
, May 18-June 10, 2018
Studio Theater
Psycho Beach Party
, Oct. 13-Nov. 5
Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?
, Jan. 19-Feb. 11, 2018
2.0 (TwoPoint_Oh)
, March 2-25, 2018
Misalliance
, April 27-May 20, 2018
Season tickets go on sale March 1, with single tickets on sale July 5.