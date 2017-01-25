Bloglander

Wednesday, January 25, 2017

InHealth

Little-known snow facts, making life changes easy and a free fitness field trip with NFL stars

Posted By on Wed, Jan 25, 2017 at 10:30 AM

click to enlarge The more pleasant side of snow — playing with your kids. - CHRISTIAN WILSON
  • Christian Wilson
  • The more pleasant side of snow — playing with your kids.

Not crazy about the snow?
After months of dealing with the white stuff, you may think you know snow. But here are some little-known facts. Pay attention to number 19.

Small Steps Lead to Big Things
click to enlarge InHealth lifestyle coach Dr. Robert Maurer
  • InHealth lifestyle coach Dr. Robert Maurer
InHealth's own life coach columnist, Dr. Robert Maurer, reported a milestone recently. His book, One Small Step Can Change Your Life: The Kaizen Way, made it onto Google's Top 100 books of year for 2016. So what is the Kaizen way?

Here's how Maurer explains it in the book's preface: "Contrary to popular opinion, change — whether personal or in in business — doesn’t have to be agonizingly painful. Nor must it happen only as the result of scare tactics employed to shock ourselves — or our colleagues — into meaningful action. The pages you are about to read will shatter the math that change is hard…This book will show you how to harness the power of kaizen: using small steps to accomplish large goals.”

Gridiron in the Classroom
The NFL is teaming up with the American Heart Association and Discovery Education to offer a "virtual fieldtrip" on January 31 for kids in American classrooms. The 60-minute, live-streamed class will feature NFL players and a cardiologist who will demonstrate the "science behind cardio and strength exercises that NFL players use throughout the season to stay fit and active." It's free!
Tags: ,

Speaking of InHealth

