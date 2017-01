Little-known snow facts, making life changes easy and a free fitness field trip with NFL stars

click to enlarge Christian Wilson

The more pleasant side of snow — playing with your kids.

InHealth lifestyle coach Dr. Robert Maurer

After months of dealing with the white stuff, you may think you know snow. But here are some little-known facts . Pay attention to number 19.'s own life coach columnist, Dr. Robert Maurer, reported a milestone recently. His book,made it onto Google's Top 100 books of year for 2016 . So what is the Kaizen way?Here's how Maurer explains it in the book's preface: "Contrary to popular opinion, change — whether personal or in in business — doesn’t have to be agonizingly painful. Nor must it happen only as the result of scare tactics employed to shock ourselves — or our colleagues — into meaningful action. The pages you are about to read will shatter the math that change is hard…This book will show you how to harness the power of kaizen: using small steps to accomplish large goals.”The NFL is teaming up with the American Heart Association and Discovery Education to offer a " virtual fieldtrip " on January 31 for kids in American classrooms. The 60-minute, live-streamed class will feature NFL players and a cardiologist who will demonstrate the "science behind cardio and strength exercises that NFL players use throughout the season to stay fit and active." It's free!